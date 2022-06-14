Top 3 drivers to look out for at 2022 Canadian GP

F1 will return to Montreal for the Canadian GP this weekend. The race has been on the calendar since 1967 and the street circuit is notorious for producing exciting races.

As the season progresses and new stories emerge from the paddock, there will always be certain drivers that will stand out on certain tracks. In this piece, we will be looking at three drivers that you need to look out for during the Canadian GP.

3 drivers to keep an eye out for at 2022 Canadian GP

#3 Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso heads to the Canadian GP in the form of his life with an extremely quick car to help him bag good points. Despite four consecutive out-of-the-points finishes earlier this year, the Spaniard has managed to post three consecutive top-ten finishes, most recently on Sunday in the Azerbaijan GP, where he crossed the checkered flag to take home a P7.

The two-time world champion has gone well in Canada and has even won several podiums there in the past. He will be hoping to secure good points in the Canadian GP on Sunday and make an impression as his contract runs out at the end of the year.

#2 Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren @McLarenF1 🦡



#AzerbaijanGP From P12 to P8, and on one stop. A stellar drive from the Honey Badger! From P12 to P8, and on one stop. A stellar drive from the Honey Badger! 🍯🦡#AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 https://t.co/6h6AnjcwiL

Daniel Ricciardo had a relatively good weekend last time out at the Azerbaijan GP. A lot was said about the Australian in the past few weeks, especially after McLaren team boss Zak Brown came out and publicly criticized his performance. Brown even mentioned that there were 'mechanisms' that would allow both McLaren and Ricciardo to exit the contract early. Daniel Ricciardo's point-scoring finish ahead of his teammate could not have come at a better time for the driver.

It is crucial for the McLaren driver to get another good result in Canada this weekend. A run of strong form would not only help him secure his seat in the British team, but also help him secure another drive on the grid if he wishes to move on.

#1 Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc

Thanks for your continuous support It hurts a lot. That’s it.Thanks for your continuous support It hurts a lot. That’s it. Thanks for your continuous support ❤️ https://t.co/WsXZNyoRzN

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc heads to Canada having not finished two out of the last three races. After the heartbreak of the last two races, the Monegasque lost his lead in the Driver Standings. He will be eager to close the deficit to both Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen this weekend. Leclerc finished third last time out in Canada, and now, two years later, with more experience and a faster car, he is definitely the one to look out for.

Catch the drivers at the Canadian GP on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far