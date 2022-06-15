F1 2022: Where to watch Canadian GP Qualifying? Time, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

The 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix is set to get underway this weekend for the first time since 2019, with Max Verstappen leading the championship standings ahead of his team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Although the Monegasque briefly led the 2022 championship at the start of the year, Ferrari's reliability issues have significantly cost the four-time Grand Prix winner a shot at his maiden title. In their fight for the constructors' title, Ferrari now face a large gap to Red Bull after their double DNF at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend, with Mercedes 38-points behind them.

This will be Nicholas Latifi's first time racing on home soil, where he would certainly be happy to score his first championship point of the season. Meanwhile, his compatriot Lance Stroll is desperate for a decent result in front of his home crowd.

The qualifying sessions at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve have been dominated by Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton since 2007 except for the 2014 F1 season when former world champion Nico Rosberg secured pole position. The Canadian Grand Prix marks the eighth round of the 2022 season and is one of the most anticipated race weekends on the calendar, given the history attached to it.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix qualifying session

Here are the timings for qualifying at the Canadian GP taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

11:00 am ET, Saturday, June 18, 2022

UK

8:00 pm GMT, Saturday, June 18, 2022

India

1:30 am IST, Sunday, June 19, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix qualifying session?

USA

Fans from the US can watch the qualifying sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the qualifying session on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, as well as Disney+ Hotstar.

