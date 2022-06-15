F1 2022: Where to watch the Canadian GP Race? Time, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

After two long years, F1 is returning to Montréal for the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. After securing a thrilling fifth race win of the season last weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Max Verstappen has significantly extended his lead in the drivers' standings. Meanwhile, his teammate Sergio Perez has pushed himself up to second, ahead of Charles Leclerc, who led the championship at the start of the season.

Ferrari's reliability troubles cost them big points in Baku. Hydraulic issues for Carlos Sainz and a power unit failure suffered by Charles Leclerc's F1-75 resulted in a double DNF for the Scuderia in a race where Red Bull secured a whopping 44 points. As things currently stand, Ferrari now have a larger point gap to Red Bull in the constructors' standings than they do to Mercedes in third. Hence, it is safe to say that the Canadian Grand Prix will be a crucial weekend for the Prancing Horse.

The much-anticipated 70-lap race will get underway this Sunday and will mark Nicholas Latifi's first time racing in front of his home crowd, where he will certainly be happy to score his first championship points.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix main race

Here are the timings for the main race taking place in Montreal this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

2:00 pm EDT, Sunday, June 12 2022

UK

6:00 pm GMT, Sunday, June 19, 2022

India

11:30 pm IST, Sunday, June 19, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix main race?

USA

Fans from the US can watch the main race on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the broadcast of the main race on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the action live on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

