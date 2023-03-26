"Lewis Hamilton is a driver who doesn’t give up easily" - Mercedes driver backed to continue in F1 beyond 2023

F1 pundit Chris Danner feels Lewis Hamilton will continue to be a part of the sport beyond 2023. The Mercedes driver's contract ends at the of the season and speculation has been rife about his future in the sport.

On one hand, Hamilton is keen to pursue an eighth world title, while on the other, he does not have the machinery to compete for it.

There have been rumors of a possible move to Ferrari but nothing appears to have materialized. There have also been rumors that Hamilton could call time on his career as Red Bull's domination looks set to continue for a few years.

Irrespective of these speculations, the Mercedes driver has received the backing of F1 pundit Chris Danner, who told Servus TV that Hamilton could take inspiration from Fernando Alonso and continue for a few years. He said:

“I still don’t think that the seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton will lose interest in Formula 1. If only because we are experiencing a magnificent driving Fernando Alonso, and the Spaniard is three years older than Lewis. Certainly, an uncompetitive car can take a racer’s edge. But for me, Lewis is a driver who doesn’t give up easily."

He added:

“Even if he’s facing a pretty rough wind in the form of his stablemate George Russell. Hamilton, however, is someone who bites his teeth into adversity and then seeks success with even more fierce determination.”

Red Bull boss declines interest in signing Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was recently questioned in an interview with Sky Sports if he felt Lewis could be an option for the team.

Horner poured cold water on that theory as he felt the team was happy with the drivers within the setup and didn't want to change anything. He said:

“What Lewis has achieved in Formula 1 is second to none but we’re very happy with the drivers that we have. They’re committed as a pair not only for this season but next season as well, so I can’t see where we would be able to accommodate Lewis. But I’m sure [Mercedes are] going to sort their issues out and we’re certainly not writing him off yet.”

