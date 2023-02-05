Lewis Hamilton was not a driver I would want my daughter to bring home, recalls former McLaren team boss

Former McLaren team boss Martin Whitmarsh claimed that he wouldn't want his daughter to bring home Lewis Hamilton due to the Briton's 'intensity'. Whitmarsh worked with Hamilton during the Briton's early years at McLaren and helped nurture his talent.

Bekim 祝福 @ImNotBekim "I saw it in his eyes, I looked in his eyes and I thought 'I've seen this look before...and I know where I saw that look before'. And It gave me goosebumps when I remembered that look...It was Maldonado."



Whitmarsh is known for supporting and nurturing Hamilton's talent and helping guide his career. The former McLaren boss has spoken highly of Hamilton's driving ability and character and has praised his impact on the sport both on and off the track. Despite his otherwise good impression of the now-Mercedes world champion, Whitmarsh believes that he wouldn't want his daughter to bring Hamilton home due to the intensity and selfishness these athletes often possess.

Whitmarsh told the BBC about Lewis Hamilton:

"When thinking about signing a driver, having a daughter as I do, I’d think, ‘Would I be happy for my daughter to bring him home?’ If the answer was yes, you’d say, ‘OK, I don't think I want to sign him.' You wanted a driver who if your daughter brought them home, you’d think, ‘Oh, God, she’s going to get hurt,’ because they’re so selfish and self-possessed. As much as I love Lewis to death, would I be happy for my daughter to bring him home? No. As part of the complex equation of talent, intensity, focus, they also have to have a bit of ruthlessness."

Lewis Hamilton understands why he is Max Verstappen's 'target'

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton claims he is Max Verstappen's 'target' due to the success the Briton has enjoyed since 2014. The 2021 championship rivals barely fought it out in 2022, but infamously collided at the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP. Hamilton is sympathetic towards Verstappen's mentality, claiming he had a similar mindset when he entered Formula 1 back in 2007.

The Briton had the worst season of his career since his debut, having not won a single race in 2022. Just 12 months ago, the pair were battling it out in the closing stages of the 2021 season, highlighting Mercedes' dramatic fall from grace. Max Verstappen, on the other hand, had his most successful season yet, rewriting the record books with 15 wins in 2022.

Lewis Hamilton explained Max Verstappen's 'target' mentality to British broadcaster Channel 4, saying:

"Then also just look back at the way those individuals behave on track around me [and it] kind of shows that it is a little bit different to others. I can't explain fully exactly why [that is], but it is in part for sure to do with the time I've had in [in F1] and the success I've had."

Hamilton continued:

"I know because I remember when I got into F1 [in 2007], that the target was someone else who had had the success and my goal was to challenge them. You almost wanted to show how tough you were, you always wanted to show how good you were compared to that person."

With Mercedes touted to be title contenders this year, it will be interesting to see whether the two mammoths of the sport go head-to-head once again soon.

