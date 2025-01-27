Lewis Hamilton drops 1-word compliment on Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc’s 2025 helmet

Lewis Hamilton dropped a single-word reaction on his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc's helmet he revealed for the upcoming F1 season. This is set to be the Briton's first year with the Italian outfit after leaving Mercedes.

Last week, Hamilton arrived at Maranello to start working with the team and soon stepped in the SF-23 to run a few laps, too. Subsequently, the team revealed their racing suits for the 2025 season, featuring the prominent red with a white outline, hinting towards the potential use of white on the livery as well.

Charles Leclerc, in sync with the team, revealed his helmet for the upcoming racing season. It follows the color scheme from their racing suit with the red and white making up for the most part of the design. Other than his racing number "16," the rear side of the helmet also features Leclerc's initials.

Trending

"New 2025 helmet babyyyyyy. I’m sure it will be a fast one," Charles Leclerc captioned the picture he posted on Instagram.

Lewis Hamilton dropped a one-word reaction to his picture.

"Clean," Hamilton wrote.

Lewis Hamilton's reaction to teammate's helmet (@lewishamilton on Instagram)

Recently, Hamilton also revealed his helmet for the upcoming season, a prominent yellow with little hints of wine-red took up for his design. Yellow is a color that resonates with the Scuderia alongside the remarkable red.

Lewis Hamilton requests modifications after his outing with the SF-23

Hamilton got behind the wheel of a Ferrari F1 car for the first time earlier this month. The team put him out in the SF-23, their 2023 competitor, on their test circuit in Fiorano.

After putting in the laps, he reportedly asked for modifications in his car. He requested key modifications including work on the pedals and customizations in the steering wheel. He had used his teammate Charles Leclerc's steering as a base to work on.

His input on these matters is of extreme importance as he had been a Mercedes driver for a fantastically long time (over a decade), and most likely, most of the car was centered around his modifications. The changes that he requested from Ferrari would help him get acquainted with the car quickly and continue his journey with the team.

Lewis Hamilton has chased his record-breaking eighth World Championship since the 2022 season, but Mercedes failed to deliver with the changing regulations. Meanwhile, Ferrari had been constantly rising in the ranks, which helped them to be a contender for the Constructors' Championship in 2024, however, missed out by a small margin of 14 points.

This change could bring out a major positive for both the team and the 40-year-old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback