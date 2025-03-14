Lewis Hamilton drops 2-word reaction to the Brad Pitt starrer F1 movie's latest trailer

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton expressed excitement after the trailer for the Brad Pitt-led 'F1' movie was released, ahead of the Australian Grand Prix. The movie has garnered attention since its pre-production phase, and that attention intensified when Academy Award winner Brad Pitt joined the cast.

Ad

The movie has been designed to deliver the most authentic racing experience on the biggest screens worldwide. Hamilton serves as an Executive Producer and advisor on the project.

After previously releasing multiple snippets, the teaser of the "F1" movie was released at the Halftime of the Super Bowl in February. However, the 2-minute and 27-second footage revealed the plot of the movie and introduced various characters in the screenplay.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The seven-time F1 world champion too shared the trailer on his Instagram Story and gave a two-word reaction to the trailer, writing:

"@f1movie Let's gooo,"

Snapshot of Lewis Hamilton's story sharing the trailer...Credits-Instagram

Lewis Hamilton gave his take on the experience of being involved in the project and said during the trailer launch (via ESPN):

Ad

"Watching Brad drive around at speeds over 180 miles an hour was really impressive to see because it's not something you can just learn overnight. The dedication and the focus that Brad put into this process has been amazing to witness."

The film was shot at actual locations, encompassing race weekends during the 2023 and 2024 F1 seasons, with Brad Pitt and other actors using the track prior to the official racing events.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton provides an insight on the upcoming "F1" movie

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that the "F1" movie would "blow away" everyone and expressed belief that the project would be on an even bigger scale than Netflix's F1 series Drive to Survive.

Speaking with Time Magazine, the 40-year-old spoke about the Hollywood movie and said:

“It’s going to blow away anything that’s ever been done in Formula One before. Netflix has been huge. This is going to be even bigger, on more of a global scale. I don’t think we set out for it to be, like, an Oscar-winning movie.

Ad

"The goal is to make people feel good, to bring people in, and to inspire people. We want you to leave the cinema and be like, ‘Wow, that was freaking wicked.’”

Legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer too was full of praise for Lewis Hamilton's drive to bring more authenticity to the movie and added:

“He gave Brad the scare of a lifetime in a lap. Brad was clawing at the windows, begging to get out. The notes are so detailed. ‘When you’re going into that next turn, you have the car in second gear, it should be in third. I can hear it. I can hear the sound of it.’”

The movie will be released globally on June 25 and stars Brad Pitt in the lead role. Pitt is ably supported by Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and Damson Idris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback