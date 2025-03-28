Lewis Hamilton drops a 3-word response to a fan about his outfits

Seven-time drivers' champion Lewis Hamilton had a cheeky reply to a fan's questions regarding his outfits. Hamilton, who is renowned for his fashion sense on the paddock, at red carpets, and multiple other public appearances, was asked by one of his supporters if he could give his followers a behind-the-scenes look at how he decides what to wear. The 40-year-old chose instead to let him know that in the case of choosing outfits, it's not he who is in control.

Ad

The interaction between the fan and the Ferrari driver happened on TikTok, where the Briton was asked for a sneak peek at how he picks his outfits, to which Hamilton said:

"they choose me"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hamilton's affinity for being fashionable has been seen at events like the British Fashion Awards and Met Gala, for which he has been named as a co-host for the 2025 edition of the fashion event (Met Gala). The driver was also recently announced as a brand ambassador for the apparel company Lululemon and founded a clothing line, Plus44.

So far in the 2025 season, Hamilton has seen success come in the form of a Sprint victory at this past weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, which gave him eight points. He also came tenth in the Australian Grand Prix, which awarded him another point.

Ad

Unfortunately, the British driver also faced a hurdle in securing an eighth championship title in last week's race. Hamilton crossed the finish line to take P6 at the race in Shanghai, but unfortunately, the driver had his results disqualified after a post-race inspection revealed excessive plank wear to the skid blocks of his car. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, faced a similar fate of disqualification after the inspection revealed that his car was underweight.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton now heads into the Japanese Grand Prix, taking place next week, having accumulated a total of nine points, putting him ninth in the drivers' standings.

Lewis Hamilton shares artist tie-up with his fashion brand in time for Japanese GP

The Ferrari driver took to his social media on Friday to share a post from his fashion brand, Plus44, that teased a collection drop. The collection is a crossover between Lewis Hamilton's clothing line and artist Hajime Sorayama, titled 'Infinity.' The driver shared a graphic of the collaboration on his Instagram stories to grab the attention of his 39 million followers on the platform.

Ad

Hamilton shared the image to Instagram stories, adding the caption:

"Next up ~"

Lewis Hamilton's Instagram story teasing collaboration between +44 x Hajime Sorayama - Image via Instagram/@lewishamilton

The Japanese Grand Prix takes place next weekend from April 4 to 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback