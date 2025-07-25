Lewis Hamilton drops a 3-word response to a fan's social media post

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton dropped a sweet and short response to a fan on his recent social media post. The seven-time F1 world champion is arguably the most popular driver on the grid and has a legion of fans around the world.The 40-year-old is the most followed driver on social media platforms, with close to 50 million followers on Instagram and X combined. Although Hamilton remains focused on his job during race weekends and does not interact with his fans on social media that often, he manages to stay connected with them by acknowledging their presence and their support in interviews.Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, Lewis Hamilton just posted on his X platform that he was at Spa, to which a fan replied with a post:However, to everyone's surprise, Lewis Hamilton acknowledged the post and even gave a three-word reaction, saying:&quot;Never Give Up.&quot;Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton LINKNever Give UpIt has been a tough start to the 2025 campaign for the British driver, as he has failed to achieve a podium finish in the main races for Ferrari thus far. Although there have been glimpses in the last couple of races that he was getting more comfortable with the SF25, Hamilton remains determined to turn his fortunes around soon.Lewis Hamilton makes a punchy statement in Belgian GP previewsFerrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he refuses to have the same fate as his fellow world champions, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, and Kimi Raikkonen, in the Italian team, where they all failed to win the title.In his pre-race press conference, the former Mercedes driver said:&quot;If you look at the team over the last 20 years, they’ve had amazing drivers: Kimi, Fernando, Sebastian—all world champions. However, they didn’t win a world championship. And for me, I refuse for that to be the case with me. So, I’m going the extra mile.&quot;I’ve been very fortunate to have had experiences in two other great teams. While things are different because there's a different culture and everything, I think if you take the same path all the time, you get the same results.&quot;He also pointed out that the Maranello-based outfit was not &quot;firing on all cylinders&quot;, adding:&quot;It’s a huge organization, and there are a lot of moving parts. And not all of them are firing on all the cylinders that they need to be. That’s ultimately why the team has not had the success that I think it deserves.&quot;Lewis Hamilton has been second best to his teammate Charles Leclerc in the first 12 races of the season, with both drivers complaining about the difficulty of driving the SF-25 on the track. Ferrari has brought upgrades to this weekend, which will enable them to gain some performance and be more competitive.