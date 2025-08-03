Lewis Hamilton drops a cryptic comment when questioned about his plea to Ferrari to replace him

Lewis Hamilton shared a cryptic comment about his future at Ferrari following the conclusion of the Hungarian GP. The Ferrari star, who had an underwhelming outing this weekend, stated that there was a "lot going on in the background" which led him to claim that the team should replace him.

Hamilton had a weekend to forget as he went into the summer break without a point from the Hungaroring race. He qualified in P12 after an underwhelming qualifying. On Sunday, he failed to make up and places and finished P12.

Compared to him, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, claimed the pole and finished his race in P4, despite battling a technical issue. However, Hamilton, after qualifying, had delivered a shocking verdict, and it was something that surprised the F1 fraternity.

Reflecting on his performance, Hamilton stated that the team needed to change the driver. On Sunday, after the race, Hamilton was asked to comment on this, and here's what the seven-time world champion told Sky Sports:

"Not particularly, when you have a feeling you have a feeling, there's a lot going on in the background... that's not great."

When asked if he loved racing, here's what he further added:

"No, I still love it, I still love it."

Lando Norris of McLaren claimed the win ahead of his teammate, Oscar Piastri. Thanks to the victory, McLaren made it 200 wins in F1. George Russell of Mercedes finished his race in P3.

Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso, and Gabriel Bortoleto came home in P4, P5, and P6, respectively. Lance Stroll, Liam Lawson, Max Verstappen, and Kimi Antonelli completed the Top 10.

Lewis Hamilton let his feelings known after disappointing Hungarian GP

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Hungarian GP, Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts on the team radio. Speaking about his race, the Briton apologized to his team. Here's what he said:

"Really sorry about this weekend guys, for losing you points.”

Currently, Lewis Hamilton is P6 in the Drivers' Championship with 109 points after 14 races and three Sprints. Compared to him, his teammate, Charles Leclerc is P5 with 151 points. Ferrari is P2 in the Constructors' Championship with 260 points.

