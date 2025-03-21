Lewis Hamilton drops one-word post on social media after securing pole for the F1 Chinese GP sprint

Lewis Hamilton shared a 'I have arrived' style one-word message on his X account, after securing the pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint on Friday. The Briton shared an image of him celebrating after getting out of his car.

Hamilton had a torrid time during his Ferrari debut in Melbourne last week, as his hopes of starting his Italian journey with a positive result were washed away in the rain. The 40-year-old ended up finishing the race in a disappointing P10.

However, Hamilton's fortunes seem to have turned around in less than a week, as the 7x F1 champion secured a brilliant Sprint pole, edging out rival Max Verstappen by just 0.019 seconds in the end. While the result may be somewhat down to luck, as Lando Norris was quicker than Hamilton during his final run up until the McLaren man lost the car on the entry of turn 14, the Italian team's turn-around in less than a week cannot be understated.

Hamilton shared a simple one-word message on his X, to celebrate his first-ever pole position of any distinction with Ferrari. The Briton issued a statement of intent with his post, almost as if to say that he has finally arrived at the Prancing Horse. He wrote:

"YUP"

While Hamilton has a record-holding 104 pole positions in F1, the Sprint pole in Shanghai marked his first ever of this kind, as the Briton had not been on pole for any of the Sprint races out of the 18 that have been held since their introduction in 2021.

Lewis Hamilton will also hope to add the first Sprint race win to his list of achievements, as he has also never been able to claim victory in one of these events.

Lewis Hamilton's former Mercedes teammate George Russell congratulated the Briton on his Chinese GP Sprint Pole

George Russell congratulating Lewis Hamilton after the Sprint Qualifying - Chinese Grand Prix - Source: Getty

George Russell replied to Lewis Hamilton's post about his Chinese GP Sprint pole on Instagram, congratulating his former Mercedes teammate. The two were teammates at the Silver Arrows from 2022-2024.

Hamilton posted a longer message on his Instagram than he did on X, in which he congratulated his team for turning the car quite quickly after Australia.

"POLE 💥 MEGA result. From lap one the car just came alive !! The team has done a great job since the last race and hard work pays off. Still work to do, and I can’t wait to go again, especially in front of this crowd. The energy is always incredible. The real test is tomorrow ANDIAMO ~"

George Russell replied to this post, commending the Ferrari man's impressive lap.

"Great lap bro 👏"

Screen grab of George Russell's comment under Lewis Hamilton's instagram post [via Instagram/lewishamilton]

Russell also put in a relatively impressive performance during Sprint qualifying on Friday, as the 27-year-old will start the sprint in P5, just behind Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc.

