Lewis Hamilton drops a one-word reaction when questioned about coming to Brazil this season

Lewis Hamilton opened up about the upcoming Sao Paulo GP in Brazil later this year and shared a one-word reaction. Replying to a fan's question about his feelings of coming to Brazil, the Ferrari driver enthusiastically expressed his love for the track.
Hamilton has a deep connection with Brazil. The Briton won his first ever F1 title in this country when he defeated the home hero Felipe Massa in 2008. In addition to this, he also won multiple races worth remembering at the same track in Sao Paulo, including the 2021 Sao Paulo GP, where he started his race weekend from P20, and ended up winning it.
The seven-time world champion was even given the honorary citizenship of Brazil in November 2022. In a nutshell, his connection with Brazil is personal.
Recently, Hamilton shared a post on his official X account, where he had a message for his fans:
"Wishing everyone a great week. Go after your goals and remember I’m rooting for you."
Among the many comments by fans, there was one that asked:
"Excited to come to Brazil this year?"
To this, Hamilton replied:
"ALWAYS 🇧🇷"
Lewis Hamilton has been racing in Brazil since 2007, and has won thrice, in 2016, 2018, and 2021. He holds the joint record of second-most wins at this venue alongside Sebastian Vettel. Carlos Reutemann and Michael Schumacher are the only two drivers who have won more races (4) than him at this track.
How is Lewis Hamilton performing for Ferrari in 2025?
Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Lewis Hamilton parted ways with Mercedes and joined Ferrari. With Mercedes, he raced for 12 long years, won six of his seven F1 titles, and claimed 84 wins.
Hamilton joined Ferrari on a multi-year deal to race alongside Charles Leclerc. As the most successful F1 driver in terms of statistics, he joined the most successful F1 team, a move of this stature naturally gained huge attention. However, it has yet to yield the desired result as the Briton is visibly struggling with performance.
After 12 races and two Sprints, the British driver is in P6 with 103 points. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, is in P5 with 119 points. Apart from the Chinese GP Sprint victory, Hamilton could not pull off any noteworthy performance so far this season.