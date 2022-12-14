Lewis Hamilton has his 'ego fly in on the jumbo jet', feels former F1 driver

Lewis Hamilton tends to have his ego fly in on the jumbo jet! That's the view of former German Formula 1 driver Christian Danner. Talking about the possibilities of teams that could pose a challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen next season, Danner had great things to say about Mercedes. The Brackley-based team had won eight world constructors' titles in a row before losing it to Red Bull this season.

Having said that, Mercedes did make a strong comeback after a disappointing start to the season. Danner was quite impressed with Mercedes and the driver line-up that the team had. Talking about the team and the driver lineup, Danner said that in Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes had someone who had a lot of ego, while in George Russell, the team had a chatterbox that approached things impartially.

Christian Danner said:

"It was an interesting pairing in terms of personalities, because Lewis Hamilton usually lets his ego fly in with the jumbo jet and George Russell is more of a chatterbox who approaches the matter impartially. I find it very exciting to have these two in one team.”

The former F1 driver was not too optimistic about Ferrari as according to him, the Maranello-based team should not have let go of now-former team principal Mattia Binotto.

Danner said:

"There is a magic word in Formula 1, how to be successful, and that means continuity. Even if things aren't going so well, it's better to analyze the problems, maybe to restructure them, but to continue working within a large structure. I fear that Mattia Binotto's departure will set Ferrari back three years."

The only person that can beat Max Verstappen is Lewis Hamilton: Former F1 driver Anthony Davidson

According to former driver Anthony Davidson, in F1 there is only one driver that can beat Max Verstappen at the moment, and it is Lewis Hamilton. In one of the interviews with Sky Sports, Davidson said:

"The only person I can see that can mount a serious challenge is Lewis Hamilton. But it’s never a given and I don’t know who the next Max Verstappen will be that comes along one day to bring the fight to him. But Lewis at the moment, he’s definitely still good enough without question and he’s the only one that can take this fight to Max (Verstappen)."

Hamilton did not have the best of seasons in 2022. The Mercedes driver was outscored by teammate George Russell, while also not being able to score a single pole position or a race win in the entire 2022 F1 season.

