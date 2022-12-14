The collision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen that took place at Interlagos last month has been a talking point for F1 fans, pundits, and racers lately. Now, Jack Nicholls has suggested they’d rather crash than give the other an inch.

Nicholls, a BBC F1 commentator, feels the drivers have developed a rivalry so fierce that they would rather crash into each other than give up to the other one. While speaking on the BBC's Chequered Flag podcast, he said:

“Sometimes it feels like, this is a bit hyperbolic to say, but sometimes it feels like Verstappen – and also maybe now Hamilton – would rather have a collision than give up to the other one. It feels like we’re sort of at that level, maybe that’s a bit dramatic for me to say they know."

The collision happened when third-placed Max Verstappen was trying to pull ahead of second-placed Lewis Hamilton after an early safety car at the Interlagos circuit. The Dutchman went around the outside of Turn 1 which led to the collision as none of the two gave an inch to pass into Turn 2.

Jack Aitken, Williams' reserve driver and guest pundit on the show, agreed with Nicholls' observation as well, saying:

"They can’t give an inch to each other. As soon as one gives an inch it’s such a win in the psychological battle, isn’t it? When you’re up against that guy, you know every time you see them on track you cannot give this guy anything. You just have to win every time, every corner, every time you go side by side because it’s such a blow when you don’t, you know, it has a bigger picture."

Fellow pundit Jennie Gow summed up their observations, saying:

"It’s funny, isn’t it? It’s respectful, but it’s almost disrespected at the same time because you don’t hold that person in the same esteem that you do the other person. So it’s like, respect and disrespect, all rolled into one."

The two will face another major competition in the form of Charles Leclerc next season, as he and Ferrari seem all set to give them a run for their money. Ferrari had a decent start to the 2022 F1 season, but their challenge for the title faded as the season progressed. With prospects like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's rivalry, Leclerc's quick rise in the game, and Hamilton's comeback on the cards, one thing is certain: the 2023 season will be one to watch.

Only Lewis Hamilton can challenge Max Verstappen for 2023 title: Anthony Davidson

Former F1 driver Anthony Davidson has put his money on Lewis Hamilton, backing him to be the only one to compete with Max Verstappen for the 2023 World Drivers' Championship (WDC).

Davidson believes that Hamilton, despite the awful season he and Mercedes endured in the 2022 season, is still good enough to take Verstappen and his dominance down. He told Sky Sports:

"The only person I can see that can mount a serious challenge is Lewis Hamilton. But it’s never a given and I don’t know who the next Max Verstappen will be that comes along one day to bring the fight to him. But Lewis at the moment, he’s definitely still good enough without question and he’s the only one that can take this fight to Max (Verstappen)."

Davidson, however, also felt that Verstappen has an age advantage over the Briton, being over a decade younger than the latter, which may help the Dutchman in breaking some of Hamilton's records.

