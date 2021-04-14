Which record can Lewis Hamilton break at Imola?

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has his eyes set on matching another Formula 1 record. The Briton beat Michael Schumacher's record of the "most laps led in the sport" at the Bahrain Grand Prix. At Imola, Hamilton can match another Schumacher record, if he leads the championship at the end of the race.

Michael Schumacher currently holds the record for leading the world championship for the most number of races. The German completed 121 races whilst leading the drivers' points table. Hamilton currently stands at 120. If he can maintain his lead in the championship at the end of the Imola Grand Prix weekend, the Briton will match Schumacher's record.

The latest record on offer for Lewis Hamilton: most races spent in the lead of the Drivers' Championship.



He'll equal Schumacher's tally if he remains in the lead after the #ImolaGP! #F1 pic.twitter.com/rcAYVMANSe — Lights Out ●●●●● (@LightsOutF1Blog) April 14, 2021

After the season-opener at Bahrain, Hamilton leads Verstappen by seven points on the drivers' championship. The Dutchman is expected to start the Imola Grand Prix on the front foot with the fastest car on the grid at his disposal. However, counting Lewis Hamilton out of the race would be foolish. The Briton has worked miracles repeatedly in his career, and the iconic Italian circuit could be host to yet another.

What records did Lewis Hamilton break in Bahrain?

Lewis Hamilton broke two records during his race win at Bahrain. Hamilton broke the record for leading the most races in Formula 1. By winning the Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton has now led 5126 laps, breaking Schumacher's record of 5,111 laps.

Apart from that, Hamilton also matched the record for most seasons with at least one race win, with at least 15 seasons comprising at least one Grand Prix victory. Unsurprisingly, Lewis shares this record with Michael Schumacher.