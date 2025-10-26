Lewis Hamilton eyeing dream launch as he aspires to win the F1 Mexico GP

Lewis Hamilton is expecting a dream launch on Sunday as the Ferrari driver managed P3 in Saturday's qualifying. The Ferrari driver will start from the second grid, behind Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc, and will look to find a gap and go for the win.

Ad

Hamilton pulled off a lap that put him in P3 in the qualifying, and it became his best qualifying effort as a Ferrari driver since his arrival at the Prancing Horse this year. As he will start behind Norris and Leclerc, Hamilton will have the slipstream.

Using the slipstream, Hamilton will have "the perfect spot" to go for the lead at the end of Turn 1. Moreover, Norris and Leclerc fighting for position will also give him an additional advantage.

Ad

Trending

Following the conclusion, an elated Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts and revealed that he looked forward to having a better race on Sunday. Speaking to the media, here's what the seven-time world champion said:

"Well, it's hard to obviously beat these two guys today, but I'm in P3, it's kind of the perfect spot, actually, at this track. So I'm hoping I can make the most of that at the start. I think our race pace is not too bad." (Via Sky Sports F1)

Ad

Hamilton was 0.352 seconds slower than Lando Norris, the pole sitter, and nearly a tenth slower than his teammate, Charles Leclerc. He will start alongside his former Mercedes teammate, George Russell.

Lewis Hamilton let his feelings known after decent qualifying effort

Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts as the British driver managed to grab P3 in the qualifying. Speaking to the media in the post-qualifying interview, here's what he said:

Ad

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari - Source: Getty

"I'm really, really happy. I'm honoured to be up here with Charles and with Lando. These guys have been so quick all year, and it's an amazing feeling. This is the first time we've both been up in the top three in qualifying this year, and the team truly deserve it. So we're just working as hard as we can."

Ad

"Super grateful to everyone in the team for continuing to push and not give up and continue. We've not really moved the car forward necessarily in development, but we've extracted more from it. Our process is better this weekend and that's what you're seeing."

Reigning champion Max Verstappen starts behind him, while Kimi Antonelli starts from P6. Oscar Piastri, Isack Hadjar, Oliver Bearman, and Yuki Tsunoda will start from P7, P8, P9, and P10, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More