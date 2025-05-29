Lewis Hamilton faces backlash from fans as he announces his partnership with Perplexity AI 

F1 fans were disappointed after Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton announced his partnership with Google alternative Perplexity AI. The seven-time F1 world champion arguably remains the most marketable driver in the sport despite racing in his 40s.
Ahead of the 2025 season, the British driver ended ties with Mercedes to join hands with the biggest F1 team in history, Ferrari, in an iconic partnership. Although in the first eight races with his new team, the on-track performances have not been anything to write home about, it has had no impact on his off-track marketability.
On X, Hamilton shared a video announcing his collaboration with Perplexity AI, which is an American search engine that provides accurate answers to queries, saying:
"The smallest edge can make the biggest difference. You only find it if you ask. That’s what drew me to @perplexity_ai. Because they make finding answers effortless."
However, his collaboration with the American search engine did not sit well with his fans, who gave their reactions on X, with one fan saying:
"NOOOO LEWIS! DON'T TAKE THE BAG TO SUPPORT AI!"
"What in the #ad is this, Lewis? Don't get in there lol."
"Okay bro, then let's ask @perplexity_ai how long will it take to get your 8th WDC with @ScuderiaFerrari?" questioned a fan.
Here are some more reactions:
"How much are they paying you?" asked a fan.
"Hard no. Not sure who on your team thought this was a good idea, but it was a poor one. The environmental impact, the infringement on creative industries, job loss and theft of published work for algo training? And losing YOUR own logo on your helmet for this? Love you, hate this," said another.
"My dear GOAT please delete this right now twin," wrote another.
It has been a difficult start for Lewis Hamilton in the 2025 season, and he has been firmly beaten by his teammate Charles Leclerc in the eight races thus far.
Carlos Sainz comments on Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari
Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that he was not surprised that Lewis Hamilton has struggled with Ferrari in the first half of the 2025 season.
Speaking with Crash.net, the Spanish driver reflected on the Brit's performances and said, RacingNews365:
"I think the struggles are real for him, and real for me, and real for Nico Hulkenberg. Going back to Lewis, it’s completely normal the adaptation process. He’s been 10 years [12] with the same team so I think everything would feel completely odd and off to him in the Ferrari."
Lewis Hamilton had replaced Carlos Sainz in the Italian team, who was with the Italian team since 2021 and joined the Grove-based outfit on a multi-year deal in 2025.