Lewis Hamilton failed to break another Michael Schumacher record last F1 season

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher are two names that will be etched in history as the greatest talents in the sport.

Hamilton has slowly and steadily overhauled quite a few of Schumacher's records in the last few years. However, the last two seasons have seen Hamilton fall short of breaking two of the most prestigious and elusive Schumacher milestones.

The first was in 2021. On a fateful day in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton, on the verge of winning a record eighth title, lost it on the last lap of the season (thanks to Michael Masi). With that defeat, Hamilton is stuck at seven world titles, the name number achieved by Schumacher in his career.

Santi Torres @SantiTorresSM Formula 1 @F1



14 seasons with at least one race win



An amazing winning streak from an amazing driver



#AustrianGP #F1 @LewisHamilton 14 seasons in F114 seasons with at least one race winAn amazing winning streak from an amazing driver 14 seasons in F114 seasons with at least one race win An amazing winning streak from an amazing driver #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 @LewisHamilton https://t.co/WqimjmYznZ If Hamilton wins in 2021, he will tie Michael Schumacher streak between 1992-2006 15 seasons winning at least 1 race per year. twitter.com/F1/status/1282… If Hamilton wins in 2021, he will tie Michael Schumacher streak between 1992-2006 15 seasons winning at least 1 race per year. twitter.com/F1/status/1282…

In 2022, Hamilton was on the verge of breaking another Schumacher record. In 2021, he had equalled the German's record of winning a race in 15 consecutive seasons. Schumacher had won a race every season from 1992 to 2006, the year he first retired from the sport. Hamilton came into the 2022 season on the back of 15 consecutive seasons with atleast one win (from 2007 to 2021).

All he needed to do own the record outright was bag a win in 2022. However, he would spend the entire season visiting the podium multiple times, but a win remained elusive for the Mercedes. It would surely sting that George Russell, his Mercedes teammate, bagged a win but not Hamilton.

Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates @SirLewisUpdates



New Records:

️ 103 Grand Prix Wins

️ 103 Pole Positions

️ 182 podiums

️ 4165.5 Career Points

️ 5396 Laps Lead

️ 31 Wins by different circuit

️ 32 Poles by different circuit



Until Next Year Every F1 season is a Lewis Hamilton record breaking season.New Records:️ 103 Grand Prix Wins️ 103 Pole Positions️ 182 podiums️ 4165.5 Career Points️ 5396 Laps Lead️ 31 Wins by different circuit️ 32 Poles by different circuitUntil Next Year Every F1 season is a Lewis Hamilton record breaking season. New Records:🔹️ 103 Grand Prix Wins 🔹️ 103 Pole Positions 🔹️ 182 podiums 🔹️ 4165.5 Career Points 🔹️ 5396 Laps Lead🔹️ 31 Wins by different circuit 🔹️ 32 Poles by different circuitUntil Next Year😈 https://t.co/X4loQwaz6B

How does Lewis Hamilton-Michael Schumacher race-winning streak compare with others?

It's safe to say that Hamilton's 15-year streak of winning a race every season is very impressive. Looking at the list, not many drivers even come close to what both him and Schumacher were able to achieve. After the two comes Alain Prost with a streak that lasted ten seasons.

Prost's streak extended from the 1981 season till 1990. After Prost, comes the late Ayrton Senna, who won a race for nine consecutive seasons between 1985 and 1993.

Among the active drivers, only Max Verstappen is on a 7-year streak after winning his first race in 2016. It will be interesting to see how long he can extend it.

Poll : 0 votes