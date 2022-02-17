"Looks like they wanna hide their guilt" - Lewis Hamilton fans on FIA President's comments about Abu Dhabi investigation

Lewis Hamilton’s fans have criticized the FIA for not publishing its findings from the Abu Dhabi inquiry, despite it being nearly two months after the controversial event. In response to recent comments made by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, fans have accused the motorsport governing body of trying to “hide their guilt” by withholding information from the public.

Providing an update on the Abu Dhabi inquiry during an interview with Sky Sports after the F1 commission meeting in London earlier this week, Ben Sulayem said:

“We [the FIA and the teams] agreed on certain things [during the meeting]. And the analysis is still going on, but it will come soon, but it was the discussion there. So, we will see, information will be announced.”

He further went on to say:

“The integrity of the FIA will always be intact. I’m elected to do that, but also to have a fair motor sport is, that’s my duty. It was a very good meeting. This is important for the FIA for the integrity of the fight and then for the sport. We can only improve the future.”

The motorsport governing body made its findings available to teams during the F1 commission meeting earlier this week but hasn’t made them publicly available. Ben Sulayem’s comments about the FIA’s integrity led to speculation that the governing body might try to hide the complete picture of the controversial events from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from being made public.

Speculation of Lewis Hamilton’s future continues despite conclusion of Abu Dhabi inquiry

Since his disappointment at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton had taken a long break from the public sphere, leading to speculation about his future in the sport. After nearly two months of waiting and several declarations from high-profile figures, the seven-time world champion finally announced his return.

Speculation, however, continues about whether Hamilton will continue racing when the season kicks off next month as many believe his return hinges on the Abu Dhabi inquiry.

While the governing body has already made available its findings from the inquiry to teams during the F1 commission meeting earlier this week, it is yet to disclose its action plan based on the findings, as well as the feedback from teams.

It is widely speculated that Lewis Hamilton is waiting for assurances from the FIA that the sport will not witness a repeat of the controversial events from last season’s finale, before reaffirming his commitment to the sport.

The FIA is expected to publish an analysis detailing its findings along with its action plan to the public sometime next month.

