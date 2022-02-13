Lewis Hamilton reportedly still waiting for FIA inquiry despite simulator work with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly waiting for the FIA to reveal the results of their ongoing investigation into the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This is despite the 37-year-old putting in the hours in the simulator for Mercedes.

According to Sky Sports' analyst Craig Slater, Lewis Hamilton is holding out for the results of the FIA's internal investigation even though he has already visited the Mercedes factory. The Briton is also expected to be present at the digital launch event of the new W13 on February 18.

Here's what Slater had to say when asked about the chances of Hamilton returning to F1 in 2022:

“That is still a doubt. He is still waiting for the result of that FIA inquiry, even though he tweeted ‘I’m back’. Even though we learned yesterday that he had been to the Mercedes factory and I can provide a little more detail with regards to what he got up to. He met with engineers, he was in the simulator for the 2022 car and it was explained to me that he has a good idea of what is ahead of him in terms of Mercedes’ readiness for the new season. So, a series of meetings, a full day at the factory. But that is preparation in order that should he be satisfied with the FIA’s findings, he can go ahead and be fully prepared for the new Formula One season.”

Ever since the FIA announced the investigation, reports have claimed Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton are keen to see the back of Michael Masi. The Australian's future as race director could be in jeopardy, consequent to the inquiry.

Lewis Hamilton's recent online activity not a guarantee of his F1 return, feels Andrew Benson

Lewis Hamilton's recent return to social media after a lengthy absence should not be taken as a guarantee the Briton will return to the sport, feels the BBC's chief F1 writer Andrew Benson.

Benson shared his thoughts about the seven-time world champion and his future in a column he wrote as:

“[Lewis] Hamilton’s movements in recent days show that he is preparing for the F1 season as he would any other – but that should not be interpreted as a confirmation that he will race this year. The 37-year-old is waiting on the outcome of the inquiry into last season’s final race before making a final decision on his commitment to F1 this year.”

He went on to add, writing:

“The F1 drivers are due to speak to representatives of the governing body this week to discuss the events of Abu Dhabi and what can be learned from [Michael] Masi’s mistakes there, as part of the inquiry into the events of the race. FIA single-seaters boss Peter Bayer will then discuss the inquiry’s findings with president Mohammed Ben Sulayem before the pair present their recommendations to F1 president Stefano Domenicali and the teams at a meeting of the F1 Commission early next week, on Monday 14 February. It is expected that Hamilton will not finally decide whether to return to F1 this year until those findings are revealed.”

The FIA is expected to reveal the results of their investigation before the first race of the season in Bahrain towards the end of March.

