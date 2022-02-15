"What a weird universe we live in" – Lewis Hamilton fans react to Aston Martin drivers' opinion on final laps of 2021 F1 season

Fans have reacted to Aston Martin drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll's comments on Lewis Hamilton's loss in the 2021 season finale. Many fans don't agree with Vettel, who defended Michael Masi for acting under immense pressure.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel claims while the finale in Abu Dhabi could have certainly been handled more professionally, Michael Masi has generally done a good job as the sport's race director. He said:

“Michael [Masi] has been very focused and determined to do a good job. I don’t know what is in store for his future but I hope he sticks around because overall he has done a very good job. There was a lot of controversy surrounding the last race but that shouldn’t be, because if you look at the bigger picture he has done really well. The main thing moving forward is that there is clarity in these situations so no further questions are asked.”

Hamilton's fans did not take kindly to the German's words. Fans sided with his fellow Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll, who believes the race was mismanaged and unfair to Hamilton. One fan on Twitter wrote:

“What a weird universe we live in. Stroll is the voice of reason, while Vettel defends Masi and thinks he should keep his job. Again, let me repeat. Lance Stroll. The guy from Canada.”

Mark Webber claims Lewis Hamilton was denied a "clean fight" against Max Verstappen

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber claims Lewis Hamilton was denied a fair fight against Max Verstappen at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Australian showed his support for Hamilton despite himself being a former driver for the Austrian team.

Webber claims Michael Masi's mismanagement of the late safety car denied Hamilton the opportunity to have a fair fight with Verstappen for the title. The Briton was on course to become the first-ever eight-time world champion, having led the race from Turn 1. Webber said:

“Both of them deserved to lift that trophy, but we did not want it to finish like that at all. We wanted a straight fight, a clean fight, and unfortunately there was one guy with his hand tied behind his back. Of course in hindsight they would all agree we could have done something different, what happened wasn't the ideal scenario.”

With the FIA taking its own time with the ongoing Abu Dhabi inquiry, Lewis Hamilton's future in the sport is still uncertain. Meanwhile, fans wait eagerly to know whether the seven-time world champion will return in 2022.

