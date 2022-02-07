"That smile knows something others don’t" - Lewis Hamilton fans react to Briton's first social media post after controversial F1 finale

Fans around the world reacted to Lewis Hamilton's return to social media. One fan on Twitter speculated that the Briton was smiling in his post because he knows the upcoming W13 is going to be faster than its competitors.

Hamilton's return to social media is currently the hottest topic in the F1 world, with multiple fans reacting to the picture of the Briton smiling in the Grand Canyon. One fan, however, decided to give his take on the world champion's smile, claiming that it is the smile of someone who knows something the general public does not. The tweet read:

“Won’t lie, that smile knows something others don’t… reckon W13 is rapid.”

Hamilton's smile was unlikely to be an indicator of anything but his mood at the time of being photographed. One fan, however, wondered if drivers were made aware of the cars' progress ahead of the season. Another fan replied:

“Well, of course he’d know fully the progress Mercedes’ have made and based on previous performance he’d have no reason to doubt it. There’s obviously no way he can know how others cars are looking, but the Merc is Has been the benchmark for 8 years now.”

Chef One @F1_Chef



Chef One @F1_Chef

Meanwhile, the next edition of the Mercedes F1 car is set to be revealed on February 18th.

Lewis Hamilton spotted training with Angela Cullen

The world champion posted a video of his morning run with his long-time personal trainer Angela Cullen. Cullen has been with the Briton since 2016 and is usually the first person to greet him after a race or qualifying session. She manages Lewis Hamilton's sleep schedule, diet, training schedule, and more, and is one of the main reasons the world champion is in the perfect state of mind before a race.

Hamilton has praised the New Zealander on multiple occasions, calling her his "best friend." Speaking of Cullen, he said:

“People for sure won’t understand it, naturally, because they see it from a distance, but she has been one of the greatest things that’s happened to me in my life. I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of people… and she’s the single hardest-working woman that I get to be around. She’s focused, selfless, and she makes my weekends peaceful. Every day I wake up, whatever time it is, she’s just positive – never a single day has she been negative, so that’s very, very important.”

Lewis Hamilton's status in the sport is still unclear, but given that the Briton has posted a video of his training routine, it is likely he will return to the Mercedes W13 later this year. Only time will tell whether or not the boy from Stevenage can grab a record-breaking eighth world title in the sport we know and love.

