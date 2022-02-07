Watch: Lewis Hamilton spotted on early morning run in London with trainer Angela Cullen

Lewis Hamilton was spotted on an early morning run with his personal trainer Angela Cullen in London. The Briton posted the clip on his Instagram story after nearly two months of silence on the platform.

Hamilton's return to social media has been the news much talked about over the past few days, given his absence from the public eye. Fans were delighted when the Briton ended his period of silence with a picture at the Grand Canyon in the US.

The world champion posted a video showcasing his training routine with his long-time personal trainer Angela Cullen, who has been with the Briton for many years now. Cullen is responsible for chalking out his daily routine, managing his personal logistics, sleep patterns, travel arrangements, diet, and more. She is one of the main reasons behind Hamilton's unmatched levels of ability and achievement.

While the team has yet to officially confirm Hamilton's participation in the 2022 season, the fact that he is training with Cullen might be an indication of his future in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton has praised Angela Cullen for being "selfless"

The Briton has claimed that Angela Cullen is his best friend, both on and off the grid. The trainer from New Zealand has been helping the 37-year-old since 2016 and the two share a deep bond outside the grid. Those with a keen eye will know that Cullen is usually the first person to congratulate the Mercedes driver after races and qualifying sessions.

Speaking about the New Zealander, Lewis Hamilton said:

“People for sure won’t understand it, naturally, because they see it from a distance, but she has been one of the greatest things that’s happened to me in my life. I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of people… and she’s the single hardest-working woman that I get to be around. She’s focused, selfless, and she makes my weekends peaceful. Every day I wake up, whatever time it is, she’s just positive – never a single day has she been negative, so that’s very, very important.”

Fans are rejoicing at the return of the sport's most decorated driver, with thousands of people tweeting in support of the Briton. Since there is no official confirmation of the Briton's participation in 2022 yet, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see what the new season brings.

