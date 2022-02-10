"Sick to my stomach" – Lewis Hamilton fans react to shocking footage of F1 race director's cooperation with Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton's fans have reacted to a leaked footage of Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley conversing with race director Michael Masi during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year. Many fans and pundits are now convinced that the result at Yas Marina was manipulated to favor Max Verstappen over Hamilton.

deni @fiagirly Jordan ¹⁰³ @F1_Jordan This is shocking. New emerging footage of @F1 Abu Dhabi GP containing previously unheard radio. Masi essentially executed the instructions of Jonathan Wheatley (Red Bull) without any second thought over its legality or fairness. This should be sickening listening to any fan. This is shocking. New emerging footage of @F1 Abu Dhabi GP containing previously unheard radio. Masi essentially executed the instructions of Jonathan Wheatley (Red Bull) without any second thought over its legality or fairness. This should be sickening listening to any fan. https://t.co/XkOWmjGhH0 sick to my stomach. twitter.com/f1_jordan/stat… sick to my stomach. twitter.com/f1_jordan/stat…

Twitter has been set ablaze by a previously unheard conversation between Wheatley and Masi. The short but revealing clip containing the new audio suggests that the race director acted in favor of Red Bull, 'gifting' Verstappen his maiden title.

Fans on the social media platform rushed to spread the conversation like wildfire, showing their support for Hamilton. One fan claimed to be "sick to [their] stomach," while another wrote:

“It’s incredible that some ‘fans’ are saying that the Horner/Wheatley/Masi #AbuDhabiGP radio isn’t anything new, implying it should be ignored. Sorry, what? It’s irrelevant how old it is. It’s the content that’s important. How can they possibly excuse it?”

Rob Myers @RobLMyers



Sorry, what? It’s irrelevant how old it is. It’s the content that’s important. How can they possibly excuse it? #F1xed @fia It’s incredible that some ‘fans’ are saying that the Horner/Wheatley/Masi #AbuDhabiGP radio isn’t anything new, implying it should be ignored.Sorry, what? It’s irrelevant how old it is. It’s the content that’s important. How can they possibly excuse it? #MasiOUT It’s incredible that some ‘fans’ are saying that the Horner/Wheatley/Masi #AbuDhabiGP radio isn’t anything new, implying it should be ignored. Sorry, what? It’s irrelevant how old it is. It’s the content that’s important. How can they possibly excuse it? #MasiOUT #F1xed @fia

The unearthing of the footage has brought pundits such as Karun Chandhok and Damon Hill under fire for allegedly supporting the FIA despite its 'clear' favoritism towards the Dutchman over Lewis Hamilton at Yas Marina.

Former Top Gear and Fifth Gear TV host Tiff Needell also gave his two cents on the matter, lashing out at Chandhok for deleting a tweet in which the Indian supported the FIA's decision. He wrote:

“So, having told me I had heard the Wheatley communications on Sky, @karunchandhok has now deleted the tweet!! Can anyone @SkySportsF1 please settle this confusion?? I’m convinced I’d not heard it before.”

Tiff Needell @tiff_tv

Can anyone So, having told me I had heard the Wheatley communications on Sky, @karunchandhok has now deleted the tweet!!Can anyone @SkySportsF1 please settle this confusion?? I'm convinced I'd not heard it before. So, having told me I had heard the Wheatley communications on Sky, @karunchandhok has now deleted the tweet!!Can anyone @SkySportsF1 please settle this confusion?? I'm convinced I'd not heard it before.

Hashtag in support of Lewis Hamilton gained more initial traction than that of RB18 launch

Red Bull's highly-anticipated 2022 challenger RB18 was revealed in a showcase yesterday. The team, however, couldn't have gotten the timing more wrong as the aforementioned clip was trending on Twitter during the same period. As a result, the popular hashtag #WeStandWithLewisHamilton had more views than #RB18.

Brendan 🏳️‍🌈 @BrendanTeamLH



The WeStandWithLewisHamilton hashtag has double the amount of tweets than Red Bulls new car hashtag.



Let’s keep going, even if you aren’t TeamLH and wish to show support, reply using #TeamLH is the best!The WeStandWithLewisHamilton hashtag has double the amount of tweets than Red Bulls new car hashtag.Let’s keep going, even if you aren’t TeamLH and wish to show support, reply using #WeStandWithLewisHamilton #TeamLH is the best! 💜The WeStandWithLewisHamilton hashtag has double the amount of tweets than Red Bulls new car hashtag. Let’s keep going, even if you aren’t TeamLH and wish to show support, reply using #WeStandWithLewisHamilton. https://t.co/Ceh67SyfHw

With nearly double the number of tweets in a similar time period, the social media platform is ablaze with more focus on the integrity of the sport than on the Red Bull car reveal.

The Red Bull car launch, however, has since garnered more tweets than those in support of Lewis Hamilton, as many expected. It is to be noted that Hamilton's hashtag has been trending since his controversial final lap loss, giving it more overall views than any trend Red Bull has generated.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has broken his social media silence, giving fans an insider look into his training routine with trainer Angela Cullen. While Mercedes has yet to confirm his future in the sport, fans are confident the seven-time world champion will return to the sport in 2022.

Edited by Anurag C