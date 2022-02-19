"Accountability is key" – Lewis Hamilton on what F1 can do to regain his trust

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that the FIA and F1 have a long way to go before they can regain the trust of the seven-time world champion.

Speaking during his first press interaction since the controversial end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton was asked to share his thoughts on the FIA and the steps they have taken since. The Briton said:

“Whilst we can’t change the past, and nothing will ever really be able to change the way and how I felt at the time, and how I feel about the situation, it is good to see that the FIA are taking steps to make improvements. I think accountability is key. And we have to use this moment to make sure that this never happens to anybody else in the sport ever again. Even everything that’s been said by the FIA, we welcome that. But we have to make sure that we keep a close eye on it and make sure that that we actually are seeing those changes, and rules are applied fairly and accurately and consistently.”

Hamilton was on the cusp of a record-breaking eighth world championship at the end of the 2021 season. F1 race director Michael Masi's decision-making in the closing stages of the race after a crash by Nicholas Latifi made it more advantageous for Max Verstappen at Hamilton's expense. The 37-year-old lost the race and title on the final lap.

Masi has since been removed from his role as race director. The Australian has been replaced by former DTM man Niels Wittich and WEC race director Eduardo Freitas, who will alternate in the role of race director.

Lewis Hamilton reportedly sent a message of support to Nicholas Latifi after 2021 Abu Dhabi crash

During what he described as a difficult period for himself, Lewis Hamilton reportedly found time to offer support to Williams driver Nicholas Latifi.

The Canadian was inadvertently involved in turning the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on its head when he crashed into the barriers of Turn 14 on lap 54. That crash brought the Safety Car out and resulted in a dramatic showdown between Verstappen and Hamilton, albeit under controversial circumstances.

Sarah @Sarah66923173 latifi made the corner fine- that was deliberate- also his reaction to the crash??? i reckon unless that was planned you wouldn’t have the capability to react that quickly- this was deliberate. latifi made the corner fine- that was deliberate- also his reaction to the crash??? i reckon unless that was planned you wouldn’t have the capability to react that quickly- this was deliberate. https://t.co/N9nhQMt1SZ

Latifi was disturbed by the whole incident and was blamed for Lewis Hamilton not winning an eighth world title on social media. During the launch event of the Williams FW44, Latifi revealed that the Mercedes driver had been in contact with him afterward. He said:

“In terms of the support I got from it afterwards, Lewis (Hamilton) did send me a message just a few days before I released the statement. Obviously I won’t go into details of what he said. I did get some messages of support from other team members at Mercedes as well.”

At the time, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had jokingly offered Latifi a lifetime supply of Red Bull for his troubles.

Edited by Anurag C