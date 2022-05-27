"Chances of crashing are massive" - Lewis Hamilton warns of potential dangers with new cars at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton feels that there is a high chance of crashes occurring at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP due to the new generation of F1 cars. The sport's regulatory changes at the start of the year have made the current cars wider and heavier than their predecessors. On a narrow and technical street circult like Monaco, the difference between crashing and keeping it on the asphalt could be down to millimeters.

Speaking in a preview video made by Mercedes ahead of F1's most prestigious race, the seven-time world champion said:

“Our cars are bigger than ever before, wider than ever before, and the track is the same width that it has been forever. And we’re faster than ever. The percentage chance of overtaking is minuscule; the percentage chances of crashing are massive. Qualifying position is everything.”

Historically, qualifying performances have gone on to play a vital role in dictating the course of the race at the Circuit de Monaco. With the chance of rain looking increasingly likely for race day, it could make Saturday's run all the more important for the teams and drivers.

"The approach to a race always changes when it is raining" - Lewis Hamilton admits racing in the wet in Monaco could be like a lottery

Lewis Hamilton said that racing on the streets of Monte Carlo in the rain is like participating in a lottery with an increased potential for both opportunity and failure.

When told about the chances of having rain showers during the race in the aforementioned preview video, the Mercedes driver admitted that he will have to tailor his approach for the race accordingly. He said:

“The approach to a race always changes when it’s raining. It’s more of a lottery but there is also a lot more opportunity. The potential for failure is even greater. That makes it even more nerve-wracking!”

Hamilton is known to show immense composure at the Circuit de Monaco, a venue where the Briton has stood on the top step of the podium thrice.

Lewis Hamilton's last win in the Principality came in 2019, days after the passing of his mentor and friend, three-time world champion Niki Lauda.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi