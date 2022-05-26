Monaco Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 will make its way back to the hallowed streets of Monte Carlo for the 2022 Monaco GP this weekend. The seventh round of the ongoing season will begin with reigning world champion Max Verstappen leading hometown hero Charles Leclerc in the World Drivers' Championship standings.

The street circuit race is infamous for being dictated by the drivers' performances during qualifying as track position is everything here. All F1 teams will have to make the necessary adjustments to their cars while keeping the weather in mind.

So, what kind of weather can they expect this race weekend?

Weather forecast for 2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix weekend (May 27 - May 29, 2022)

Here is some information regarding the weather forecasts in Monte Carlo, Monaco, for the upcoming Grand Prix weekend as reported by F1.com.

Friday, May 27 – FP1 and FP2 weather

Conditions: Mainly sunny with a chance of rain in the late afternoon.

Maximum temperature expected: 27°C | 80.6°F

Minimum temperature expected: 18°C | 64.4°F

Chance of rain: 20%

Saturday, May 28 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: Mostly sunny at first, but clouds begin to build up in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature expected: 27°C | 80.6°F

Minimum temperature expected: 18°C | 64.4°F

Chance of rain: 0%

Sunday, May 29 - Main Race weather

Conditions: Unsettled weather with rain showers possible.

Maximum temperature expected: 22°C | 71.6°F

Minimum temperature expected: 18°C | 64.4°F

Chance of rain: 60%

Pirelli boss calls 2022 F1 Monaco GP 'one of the most unpredictable races of the year'

Pirelli has confirmed that all teams will have the softest tires in its lineup for the 2022 F1 Monaco GP. The C3 compound will be the white-walled hard tire, the C4 will be the yellow-walled medium tire, and the C5 compound will be the red-walled soft tire for the weekend.

Pirelli Motorsport Director Mario Isola is expecting an "unpredictable" race. In his pre-race preview, the Italian wrote:

“Monaco is often described as one of the most unpredictable races of the year, but the truth is that qualifying takes on a particular significance as track position is key here. As a result of that, understanding how to maximize the softest C5 compound - which has only raced at one event so far this year, in Australia - will be a vital part of free practice.”

Isola went on to add:

“With the previous rule requiring drivers to start the race on their fastest Q2 tyre now abolished, we might see some different strategies this year, with some drivers picking harder compounds to begin the race to target running a long first stint, given the difficulty of overtaking. Others may choose a more traditional approach by starting on the softest compound, at a race where strategy can make a real difference.”

In the USA, viewers can tune into ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch all the action live from the race weekend. UK viewers can catch the proceedings on Sky Sports, while Indian viewers can do the same on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

