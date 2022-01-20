"They're trying to stop me" - When Lewis Hamilton spoke out against F1's excessive decisions

Lewis Hamilton's bid for a record-breaking eighth F1 drivers' world championship was dealt a huge blow by Race Director Michael Masi at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Briton famously called the end to the race 'manipulated'.

This isn't the first time Hamilton has felt he's been an unfair target for the FIA, however, having said that 'they're trying to stop him' in the past.

The 37-year-old was chasing a possible 91st Grand Prix win to equal Michael Schumacher's record when he arrived at the Sochi Autodrome for the 2020 Russian Grand Prix.

Hamilton's race, however, did not get off to a good start after he was handed two five-second time penalties for practicing starts in a non-designated area. Watch here:

Hamilton eventually finished in P3, still chasing the record set by Schumacher. Following the race, the Briton was asked if the penalties were excessive. He said:

“Of course, it is. But it is expected. They’re doing everything they can to stop me, aren’t they? Of course. But it’s okay. I just need to keep my head down and stay focused and we’ll see what happens.”

Hamilton would eventually go on to equal the record in the next round at the Nurburgring in Schumacher's homeland of Germany.

Lewis Hamilton's 2020 Russian Grand Prix penalties called 'simple' at the time by Michael Masi

While Lewis Hamilton thought the FIA was trying to stop him at the 2020 Russian Grand Prix, FIA Race Director Michael Masi called the punishment 'simple' at the time.

Speaking to the media following the race in Sochi, Masi said:

“From my perspective, it’s very simple. If Lewis (Hamilton) wants to raise something, as I have said to him before, and say to all the drivers numerous times, the door is always open. I’m more than happy to discuss anything.”

Masi then went on to elaborate by saying:

“There was an infringement and it doesn’t matter if it was Lewis Hamilton or any other one of the 19 drivers, if a breach has occurred of the regulations they will consider it on its merits. And also, further to that, I would say adjudicate it equitably and fairly in the circumstances, taking all the key elements into account.”

Masi's strict policy irked Hamilton then when he was on the brink of a record. Masi's interpretation and implementation of the rules during the 2021 season finale have now reportedly left the Briton 'disillusioned'.

Both Masi and Hamilton await the results of the FIA's ongoing internal investigation into the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Reports indicate the Mercedes driver isn't keen to see Masi return as Race Director.

