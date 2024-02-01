Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari move likely to be announced today as Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff set to address the team at Brackley

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly set to join Ferrari in the 2025 F1 season, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff addressing the team in the HQ at Brackley later today.

Ferrari has shown great interest in Lewis Hamilton for a long time. The latter has, however, stuck to Mercedes since 2013 and won six world championships during their dominant years. The Brit recently signed a two-year extension with the team till the end of the 2025 season. It looks now, however, that Hamilton will be opting out of the second year of that contract.

Reports have revealed that Lewis Hamilton will soon be joining Ferrari, and an announcement is imminent later today. This will supposedly be made after Toto Wolff, the team principal of Mercedes addresses them in Brackley, as per Sky Sports.

Hamilton will be replacing Carlos Sainz, whose contract will expire at the end of the 2024 season with Ferrari. The former will then be partnering Charles Leclerc for the Prancing Horse. Leclerc had signed a multi-year extension recently ahead of the 2024 F1 season, while the details of Sainz's extension have not yet been revealed.

What factors could be involved in Lewis Hamilton's reported switch to Ferrari?

Since Hamilton joined the German outfit back in 2013, he has become one of the most competitive drivers on the grid. He, along with Mercedes' technology in the turbo-hybrid era, went on a domination spree that lasted till the 2021 season. During this time, he won six drivers' World Championships and the team lauded themselves with eight constructors' championships.

The 39-year-old has been partnered with Nico Rosberg, who won the 2016 championship, followed by Valtteri Bottas, and George Russell most recently. The two drivers signed an extension till the end of the 2025 season earlier, but as it seems, Lewis Hamilton might be on the verge of breaking apart from it.

One of the biggest factors that may have affected Hamilton's move is the competitiveness of Mercedes in the current era. Since the 2022 season, they have managed to win only one race, and Hamilton has been without a victory for two consecutive seasons. While 2023 was supposed to be a season of the team making a return, they did not manage to win any races even though they ended as runners-up in the championship.

Despite this fact, Ferrari has shown considerable upgrades in their challenger. The team had fallen way out early in the season but managed to regain some pace and become the only team other than Red Bull to win a Grand Prix during the season. Furthermore, the Italian outfit has constantly shown interest in the Brit over the years.

Although nothing has been confirmed by either team until now, it could be huge news for both parties involved.