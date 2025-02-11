Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari pairing tipped to be ‘the biggest marketing success’ in F1 history as per former driver

Former Formula 1 driver, Gerhard Berger, has given high praise to the partnership of Lewis Hamilton and his 2025 team, Ferrari. Berger, speaking with German publication Auto Motor Und Sport in an interview that was released earlier today, considers that the Italian team's signing of the world champion to their roster will give them a triumphant promotional strategy. The former driver's believes that this will be the most successful marketing in the history of the sport itself.

During his interview with the German publication, Berger was asked about whether the pairing of Hamilton and Ferrari would work, to which the 65-year-old said:

"Yes. If Hamilton could become world champion with Ferrari, it would be the biggest marketing success the Formula 1 has ever seen."

Apart from the commercial success that they will achieve thanks to the involvement of the British driver, Berger, a former Ferrari driver himself, also believes they will see victory on the track as well.

"I would bet my money on Ferrari this season. I can't say whether it's Hamilton or [Charles] Leclerc, whether it's the Drivers' or Constructors' championship, but they will win a title. That is my personal impression."

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's team-up also marks the most successful driver-team pairing in Formula 1 history. Hamilton is a seven-time world champion, titles he achieved during his time with McLaren and Mercedes, along with having 105 race wins in his career. The Prancing Horses have a total of 16 Constructors' championship wins, giving them the record for highest number of titles in the history of the sport.

Lewis Hamilton and his teammate, Charles Leclerc, with team principal Fred Vasseur, will introduce the Italian team's 2025 livery at the F1 75 event taking place on February 18th at the O2 Arena in London.

"He will struggle against Leclerc's speed" says Gerhard Berger about Lewis Hamilton's chances this year

Lewis Hamilton locks a wheel under braking during his first official days as a Scuderia Ferrari F1 driver at Fiorano Circuit on January 22, 2025 - Source: Getty

Gerhard Berger, in his interview with Auto Motor Und Sport, also discussed Lewis Hamilton's challenges last season, as well covering the ones he will face this year. The 10-time race winner spoke about how the Brit's final season at Mercedes offered wins occasionally, whilst also suggesting that Hamilton had spent too long with the Brackley-based team, causing a dip in enthusiasm. Berger also theorized that the 40-year-old is going to have difficulty matching up to his Monegasque teammate's ability.

Asked about Hamilton's situation, specifically since he gave a poorer performance against his Mercedes teammate George Russell last year, Berger said:

"I think Hamilton needs new motivation. He has had two problems: the Mercedes was only a winning car in exceptional cases, and he has been in the same team for so long that only a change of scenery will help. For Hamilton, coming fifth is not a result that motivates him. He will really grit his teeth at Ferrari and could well perform at his best again. On the other hand, I think he will struggle against Leclerc's speed. It will be a very close call."

Lewis Hamilton's debut race for Ferrari will be at the season-opener in Melbourne, Australia which takes place from March 14-16.

