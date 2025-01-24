Lewis Hamilton-Ferrari social media content generates whopping $10.4m social value: Reports

As per reports, Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's social media content regarding the former's first few days has created a buzz unlike any other and generated $10.4 million in value. The British driver officially joined the Italian team and had his first day with the team personnel on January 20, after extended contractual obligations to Mercedes and a winter break.

The seven-time F1 world champion's first official post went viral worldwide after fans got their first glimpse of his induction into the most famous team on the grid. Thousands waited on the highway, across Ferrari's official track in Fiorano, to watch Hamilton drive a red car.

The 40-year-old driver and the Italian team posted multiple posts on their respective social media platforms in the first few days. According to the Digital Measurement Platform, Zoomph, Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's posts have got 370M impressions, 19.1M engagements, and $10.6m in value.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The British driver has reportedly been signed on a $55m a year deal with Ferrari for two years that could go as high as $80m, which would again make him the highest-paid driver on the grid.

While appearing on Sky Sports, Martin Brundle was asked if Hamilton was still worth the money that his performances and results could demand, to which the F1 pundit replied:

"He is unquestionably [worth the money], already. Two of the biggest names in the 75-year history of Formula 1, some might say the biggest names. Lewis Hamilton dressed all in the scarlet of the prancing horse, an absolutely extraordinary story. It's a story, a gift, that will keep giving for us at Sky F1."

F1 pundit speaks about the challenges for Lewis Hamilton in 2025

Former F1 driver and pundit Martin Brundle stated that Lewis Hamilton will face challenges, as compared to his new teammate, Charles Leclerc, inside the team, given he would be unaware of certain mechanisms of working as well as the Monegasque driver.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the Brit reflected:

"There are some big challenges, his team-mate Charles Leclerc has been there seven years effectively and knows exactly where the buttons are, and who does what, and makes things happen," said Brundle.

"Lewis will have to face that, and the fact Leclerc is incredibly fast. But I have no doubt that if Ferrari have a race-winning car or a championship-winning car, then Lewis can win races and even the championship," he added.

Lewis Hamilton will have limited running on drugs with the SF23 before heading into the simulator to test the 2025 challenger. He will also have a steep learning curve in terms of knowing key team personnel inside Maranello while also having no prior understanding of the common language.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback