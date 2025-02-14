Red Bull Senior Power Unit Assembly Technician Calum Nicholas credited Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton for starting the conversation around diversity within the sport. The seven-time F1 world champion has led from the front on the issue of lack of diversity in the sport and took certain stances that started the conversation a couple of years ago.

Lewis Hamilton has remained the only driver of color in the sport. However, through his initiatives like Mission44, an influx of people from diverse backgrounds have started their journey at the pinnacle of motorsport, making F1 more diverse.

While appearing on the High-Performance podcast, the Red Bull mechanic spoke about Lewis Hamilton's influence in the sport and stated that he admired what Hamilton had done, and considered that his legacy in F1, over his on-track achievements, saying:

"I think we're making progress [diversity in F1]. I mean a huge part of the fact that we're making progress is down to what Lewis did. Lewis forced a conversation that plenty of us wanted to have for years.

"Honestly, like for me, I will always appreciate Lewis' race craft and his achievements and his ability on the track, but for me, personally, his legacy and the most important thing he will have ever done in this sport is to start this conversation."

Lewis Hamilton's fight against the lack of diversity was one of the key influences behind Mercedes' switching its iconic silver livery to black in the 2020 season.

The German team has reintroduced silver back on the car and kept black as well, including racing in black overalls even after Hamilton's departure from the team at the end of the 2024 season.

When Lewis Hamilton spoke about fighting for diversity in the future

Former Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton previously stated that he could continue to fight against issues like diversity as long "he had lungs" and bring change into the sport as he believed that issue was still present and was not completely resolved.

Speaking with F1.com in 2021, the 40-year-old spoke about being proud of his initiatives in 2020 but wanted to look ahead of the topic, saying:

“Last year some of us took a knee in support of equality which I am proud of. My question is, what’s next? The inequities within our sport and within our world persist. Change is still needed.

"We have to keep striving for equality for all, in order to continue to see true and lasting change in our world. As long as I have air in my lungs, I will continue to fight for change in everything I do. I will work to create pathways and opportunities for kids of colour, within sciences, engineering and creative disciplines."

Lewis Hamilton will take his initiatives to Ferrari from 2025, and both parties will expand more on the topic as their partnership grows.

