Lewis Hamilton “fulfilling a personal dream” by moving to Ferrari, claims former F1 champion teammate

2016 F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg feels that Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari is about him fulfilling his dream.

Hamilton will be moving to Ferrari in the 2025 F1 season after over a decade-long stint at Mercedes. Rosberg, who was his teammate from 2013 to his final F1 season in 2016, reacted to his move.

Rosberg stated that all drivers want to drive for the two teams: Mercedes and Ferrari and that the Brit is fulfilling a childhood dream with this move.

"It surprised me. But if you look at the big picture: There are two legendary teams that everyone wants to drive for - Ferrari and Mercedes," he said according to Süddeutsche Zeitung.

"I can understand that he is fulfilling a personal dream with this."

2024 is set to be Lewis Hamilton's final season driving for Mercedes. Although he has a contract with the team through the 2025 season, a clause allowed him to break away and signal a multi-year deal with Ferrari.

Mercedes have not been particularly strong in the past two seasons. Although they finished in runner-up place in the 2023 championship, the team missed out on a victory in a Red Bull-dominated season. Furthermore, Hamilton has not won a single race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton excited for pre-season testing

With less than a week to go for pre-season testing at Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton shared his enthusiasm when speaking with Mercedes. The seven-time world champion stated that it allows him to take a look at other cars and experience their challengers on the track.

"We get to Bahrain, two weeks before the first race. That's where you get to see all the other cars come out of the garage and you get to see and compare and look at the detailing between different cars and then some moments you will get to experience out with other cars on the track."

"But mostly you get to experience what the car is like. Every year there is a different characteristics, so how to discover that and figuring out how to finesse them."

Mercedes recently revealed their 2024 F1 challenger, the W15. It is expected to be an improvement on the W14 which struggled during the races. According to Technical Director James Allison, the issue of unpredictability has been worked around on the car. Furthermore, it is expected to be a step closer to chasing Red Bull.