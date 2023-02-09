Lewis Hamilton and George Russell appeal for aid for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria

Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have expressed their sadness about the devastation caused by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Both countries experienced massive destruction after four earthquakes, clocked over seven on the Richter scale, hit them in consecutive days. It has claimed hundreds of civilians' lives and destroyed thousands of homes across both countries.

Hamilton, like many, took to social media to express his emotions about the events. The Mercedes driver offered his help by posting links to organizations that can provide basic necessities to people in Turkey and Syria.

On his Instagram, he wrote:

"The tragedy in Turkey, Syria and surrounding areas has already taken the lives of thousands of people. Thousands more are injured. Those numbers are expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue. Families, homes, and lives have been destroyed. Posting places to donate and share for all those who wish to help."

From Lewis Hamilton's Instagram

Hamilton's teammate George Russell also shared a few links on his social media and stated that everyone can make a difference by helping the people of Turkey and Syria.

From George Russell's Instagram

"There's probably no one that I enjoy racing with on the track more than him" - Lewis Hamilton on Sebastian Vettel

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he enjoyed his battles against rival and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel the most. The German announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the 2022 season.

Speaking after their heated battle at the Canadian GP in 2019, Hamilton said:

"We've had a lot of years racing together and there's probably no one that I enjoy racing with on the track more than him. I always relish opportunities to battle like we've had today and the previous years and they're really memories that I will always cherish and I hope there are many more, so stick around."

During Vettel's final race weekend at the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP, Hamilton paid a touching tribute to his rival and friend. The seven-time world champion recognized that both drivers had come a long way in their careers.

He took to social media and said:

"We’ve come a long way as drivers and continue to grow as men. Despite whatever may happen on the track we grow and become better each day. Us all coming together to celebrate life and Seb’s amazing career in F1 is truly a night I’ll never forget,"

The 2023 season will be the first time since Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel's debut in 2007 that both drivers won't be on the grid together.

Poll : 0 votes