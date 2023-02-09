Lewis Hamilton will 'always cherish' the battles with Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel 

Lewis Hamilton claimed he will 'always cherish' the battles he had with former Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel. The two mammoths of the sport battled fiercely multiple times in their careers, most notably in 2017 and 2018.

Sportskeeda F1 @SportskeedaF1



Seb really keeps a small friend circle!



#F1 #SebastianVettel #FernandoAlonso #lewishamilton Fernando Alonso has revealed that only Lewis Hamilton has got Sebastian Vettel’s phone number among the F1 drivers on the grid. 🫢Seb really keeps a small friend circle! Fernando Alonso has revealed that only Lewis Hamilton has got Sebastian Vettel’s phone number among the F1 drivers on the grid. 🫢Seb really keeps a small friend circle! 😅#F1 #SebastianVettel #FernandoAlonso #lewishamilton https://t.co/HtWRPjwZwA

Hamilton emerged victorious in his battles against Vettel in the latter's Ferrari years as the team failed to sustain their championship challenge to Mercedes. The Briton has claimed that there is no other driver he has enjoyed racing against as much as the four-time Red Bull world champion.

The two drivers even started their F1 careers together in 2007, making them long-time rivals in two very different eras of the sport. Sebastian Vettel retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 season, leaving the sport after a career that lasted more than 15 years.

Speaking after the 2019 Canadian GP, Lewis Hamilton said about Vettel:

"We've had a lot of years racing together and there's probably no one that I enjoy racing with on the track more than him. I always relish opportunities to battle like we've had today and the previous years and they're really memories that I will always cherish and I hope there are many more, so stick around."

Sebastian Vettel has all the qualities to become a team principal, claims Christian Horner

Sarı Bayrak @saribayrak Lewis Hamilton'ın, 2008 Fransa GP'de Sebastian Vettel'e yaptığı atak.

Lewis Hamilton'ın, 2008 Fransa GP'de Sebastian Vettel'e yaptığı atak. https://t.co/BTS5X3EttQ

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has claimed Sebastian Vettel has all the qualities it takes to become a team principal. The German driver retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 F1 season, walking away with four world titles to his name.

Horner also stated that the former Red Bull driver is 'annoyingly good' at whatever he chooses to do and that he can apply his skills in the context of being a team boss.

Speaking about Vettel to Formula 1.com, Horner said:

"He's a great people person. He understands the value of people and the contribution that they make to success. And I think he's turned into somewhat of a driver counselor in the last couple of years as well. So, it really depends on what he wishes to apply himself to."

He added:

"He's one of those guys that's annoyingly good at anything he chooses to do. So I'm sure if he chose that path, he would be very good at it.”

Sebastian Vettel will go down as one of the sport's greatest drivers. His four world titles and his reputation off the track have cemented his place in the Hall of Fame.

Poll : 0 votes