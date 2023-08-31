Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s contract extension “a straightforward decision”, insists Mercedes boss

Ahead of the Italian GP, Mercedes announced the much-anticipated contract extension for their star driver lineup, comprising Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. A two-year extension will see both driving for the Silver Arrows until the end of 2025.

Despite the delay in striking a deal with the two drivers, Team boss Toto Wolff suggested that the decision to continue with their current lineup was straightforward. The team principal said in a statement released by Mercedes AMG F1 team:

“Continuing with our current driver line-up was a straightforward decision. We have the strongest pairing on the grid and both drivers are playing a crucial role in the team to move us forward. The strength and stability they provide will be key building blocks for our future success.”

The driver lineup at Mercedes strikes the right balance of experience with a multi-time champion in Lewis Hamilton and a champion in the making in George Russell. Hamilton brings with him the experience and sets the benchmark for his younger teammate.

The British driver duo was first paired alongside each other in 2022 and it is their second year together. Both were equally matched last season, with Russell scoring more points than his veteran teammate. However, this year Hamilton seems to be leading the charge for the Silver Arrows.

Toto Wolff heaped praises on his star driver Lewis Hamilton for the incredible journey over the past decade. There was a long-drawn contract extension saga that surrounded Hamilton and Mercedes. However, Wolff mentioned that signing him was always a formality as he knew the Brit would continue with them.

As to the younger of the two Brits, Wolff remarked that George Russell had repaid the faith the team endowed upon him. He recalled Russell's maiden pole position and Grand Prix victory last season as the standout moments for the team. Wolff called the 25-year-old "a leading light of his generation", as he continues to prove his skills and talent.

Wolff admits Lewis Hamilton's guidance necessary for Mercedes' revival

With Mercedes still recovering from its setback due to the 2022 regulation change, team boss Toto Wolff reckons Lewis Hamilton is crucial for their revival.

While Hamilton's contributions on the track are invaluable, his presence as a leader will help revitalize the team as they fight for the lost glory.

"Those leadership qualities are crucial as we focus on fighting for world championships again." Wolff added. "As F1’s biggest global star, he has also played a key role in shaping our commitments to diversity, inclusion and sustainability, that will be foundations for our success in the years ahead."

With the baggage of the contract negotiation off his mind, Lewis Hamilton is hungrier for more.