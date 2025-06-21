Lewis Hamilton gets 100% real on the effects of online abuse on next gen drivers like Kimi Antonelli, Isack Hadjar, and others

Lewis Hamilton has weighed in on the growing challenge of online abuse and its effect on the newest generation of Formula 1 drivers. The seven-time champion stressed how the rise of social media has reshaped the experience of young drivers adapting to the sport.

The 2025 Formula 1 grid has witnessed an influx of young drivers, with seven rookie drivers — Kimi Antonelli, Isack Hadjar, Gabriel Bortoleto, Oliver Bearman, Jack Doohan, Liam Lawson, and Franco Colapinto — all in their first full season in the sport. However, while the adjustment of the respective drivers has largely proven to be progressive, Hamilton detailed that social media abuse is a growing concern that plays its part in drivers’ adaptation.

Sharing his thoughts with the media via Motorsport Week, Lewis Hamilton stated:

“I mean, the times have changed. I would say the racing space has probably got a lot busier with the fame of the sport, so it’s probably more intense. Maybe the media is more reactive, maybe. You’ve got social media presence and online abuse that we didn’t have when I got to the sport.”

The Lewis Hamilton went on to praise the resilience of the current crop of rookies:

“It’s been pretty amazing to see how mature the young drivers that have come in — young men that have come in — have adapted and how they’ve carried that weight, because it’s no easy situation to be thrown into.

When I got there, it felt like being thrown into the deep end without having the skills to keep yourself afloat. But there wasn’t the online stuff that you could see, and that’s significant. There are probably even more demands on the drivers today, outside of the car, than ever before.”

Indeed, several young drivers on the 2025 grid have faced the dark side of online abuse. Most recently, Alpine driver Jack Doohan was greeted with a barrage of abuse following a social media post that was wrongly attributed to him.

The Australian youngster subsequently issued a statement condemning the insults directed towards him and his family.

Lewis Hamilton speaks on bullying

Lewis Hamilton also weighed in on the discussion of online bullying. The British driver spoke about the bullying he experienced during his adolescent years.

The 40-year-old, who has largely developed into an emblem of resilience through his racing career, detailed how he faced bullying in his younger years. Sharing his thoughts in a video shared on X by cybersecurity outfit Bitdefender, he stated:

“For sure, and I think everyone's dealing with it. I think I really worry more so for kids that are getting onto social media really early, because when we were kids — or when I was a kid — there was no social media.

"So the bullying might be at school, but when you go home you're in a safe space, and it's not till the next day you go back and you're confronted with it. But as we're here, it's almost impossible for kids to escape it, for people to escape it, and I've got friends with kids that are having bullying issues. I was bullied as a kid and it's horrible, and it's crazy that there is so much negativity still out there." (00:12 onwards)

Lewis Hamilton has frequently used his platform and career to address societal issues. The former Mercedes driver has never shied away from speaking on topics like bullying and online abuse. Through his Mission 44 project, Hamilton has also taken active steps toward curbing the growing issues related to inequalities and diversities.

