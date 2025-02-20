Anticipation is higher than ever in Maranello after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's first test run in their 2025 F1 challenger. The pair tested out the SF-25 in Fiorano ahead of the pre-season testing in Bahrain later in the month. The Tifosis flocked in numbers to watch their "il Predestinato" and new signing Lewis Hamilton take the track in Italy's most beloved team.

Hamilton explained why he is more confident than ever about winning his elusive 8th F1 title, which would cement his legacy as the greatest of all time in the sport. Speaking to the media after his initial run, Lewis also pinpointed Ferrari's "winning DNA" and that everyone at Ferrari has the hunger to win.

Lewis Hamilton debuts the New Ferrari SF-25 at Fiorano Circuit - Source: Getty

The Stevenage born said:

“There’s a lot of drivers that never get to win a championship. I’ve been fortunate to work in two teams previously, great organizations. You see in the history of the sport sometimes you have great teams and they don’t align, some of them don’t end up winning championships."

The 7-time champion further continued,

“But this team already has an insane legacy and they are not short of how many world championships they’ve won. I think in their DNA they have that winning mentally."

Hamilton also discussed the "fierce competition" from rivals including his former team in recent seasons. However, he praised his teammate Charles Leclerc and later described the "magic" surrounding this legendary team.

“The energy that I’ve seen from the team, there’s magic here."

He concluded,

"But it’s also about belief. Everyone here dreams of winning with Ferrari. Every single person in this team.”

Lewis Hamilton talks about his relationship with Ferrari's golden boy Charles Leclerc

Given the intense pressure to succeed in Formula 1, not many people consider their teammate a friend. However, the same does not apply to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The former Mercedes man explained how his friendship with the Monegasque is helping him settle down at Maranello.

F1 75 Live - Show - Source: Getty

In his interview with Sky Italy, Lewis shared how he had a "good friendship" with Leclerc even before joining Ferrari. He added that their common interests in music, and fashion, among other things helped them get along really well.

The 105-times F1 winner stated:

“In the working environment, which the team presents to us, it’s a great working environment. I’m enjoying getting to learn how he works as well, getting to watch him”

He continued,

“I’m really just trying my hardest to also get along well with the team, and learn as much as I can.”

With less than a month remaining before the season opener in Australia, Ferrari will look to close down the gap against McLaren to the maximum. Despite having one of the strongest driver pairing, things have not necessarily worked in their favor previously.

With a fresh perspective from Lewis, the team can really benefit from his experience and winning mentality. Will this finally be the year Ferrari win the championship and end their long-standing winless draught?

