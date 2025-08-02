Lewis Hamilton gives hilarious “9 hours” reaction to Charles Leclerc’s comments

Lewis Hamilton has hilariously showcased his sense of humor during a fan interaction event at the Hungarian GP. His Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc revealed that he slept nine hours last night, and as a response, Hamilton insisted that he has slept only nine hours in 2025.The seven-time world champion has joined the Maranello-based Ferrari Formula 1 team this year. He's had a mixed bag of on-track performances, but despite his woes, he was usually very upbeat during the fan interaction events.At the Hungaroring, Hamilton and Leclerc's conversation went as follows:&quot;Leclerc: Yeah, I slept nine hours last night. Hamilton: I've slept nine hours this year.&quot;Away from the race track, Lewis Hamilton is an extremely busy man. He has various kinds of things going on in his life, from fashion to the businesses he has all over the globe. Moreover, he even co-produced F1: The Movie, which starred Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt.In the ongoing 2025 Formula 1 season, the Brit found it hard to get to grips with the SF-25. This is one of the main reasons why he has so far not been able to secure a podium finish for the team in a full-fledged Grand Prix.Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, has already secured five podium finishes in the same machinery. Hamilton will have the opportunity to rectify the situation at Sunday's 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.Lewis Hamilton in 'big struggle' with car balance during Friday runningWhile Lewis Hamilton has showcased his funny side in a fan interaction event, he has an uphill battle ahead of him going into Saturday and Sunday's running. He did not have the best of a time during practice and came away with an average P6 finish in Free Practice 2.In the same session, Charles Leclerc secured a solid P3, and after the end, Hamilton cut out as a bit of a dejected figure. He added, via F1:&quot;Today was not a good day for me, a big, big struggle with the balance of the car and a lot different to the previous years I’ve been here. We tried two different things, we tried rectifying some of the balance problems we had in FP1. &quot;We changed the car for FP2 and it’s just inconsistent, very, very inconsistent balance from corner to corner, so you can’t say it’s just understeer, you can’t just say it’s oversteer.&quot;After the first 13 rounds of the 2025 Formula 1 season, Lewis Hamilton is in sixth place in the drivers' standings with 109 points. Leclerc is in fifth, having secured 139 points in the same number of races.