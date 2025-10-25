Lewis Hamilton gives his verdict on Ferrari after the first day of running in the F1 Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that he has got a lot of work to do to get the balance right on his Ferrari after the first day of practice at the Mexican Grand Prix. The Briton only took part in one of the two sessions in Mexico City and was "surprised" with his performance.

Hamilton is looking to build on a solid P5 finish at the US GP with yet another solid performance at the Mexican GP this weekend with Ferrari. After day one of the race weekend, the 7x world champion was left relatively happy with the performance of his SF-25.

"I'm surprised how relatively close we are, given how 'not great' it felt," said Hamilton. [via Sky Sports]

"The car was sliding around a lot. The balance was very open, I've got a lot of work to do overnight to try and figure out how to find a more steamlined balance," he added.

The British also added that he was happy to see Antonio Fuoco "have fun" in his SF-25 during FP1 on Friday. He, of course, missed out on the session as Fuoco jumped into his car for the first practice session of the Mexican GP weekend.

Fuoco is currently competing in the World Endurance Championship for Ferrari and is the development driver of their F1 outfit. Hamilton returned behind the wheel for FP2 and finished in P5, exactly three tenths behind session leader Max Verstappen.

The 40-year-old, who is still without a podium with the Scuderia in 2025, will be looking to put this statistic right come race day on Sunday. Hamilton only has two prior victories in Mexico, which came in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

Lewis Hamilton reflects on the 2025 F1 drivers' title battle

Lewis Hamilton alongside Lando Norris ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that it is "great" for F1 that Max Verstappen has now entered the 2025 drivers' title fight with the battle now more exciting with the Dutchman bringing the challenge to McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Speaking about the title fight during the Mexican GP, Hamilton explained why the three-way battle is exciting to watch.

"I think it's great. Having a team that was just out front, obviously they won the constructors' and then having the championship battle within the two [drivers] is still exciting," said Hamilton. [via Sky Sports]

"But adding another team and another driver into the mix really makes it even more exciting, and that's really what this sport should be like," he added.

Lewis Hamilton then also added that he enjoyed having battles with Verstappen in the past. He also shared his belief that people tune in to watch F1 for such rivalries that are developed "over years and consistentcy".

