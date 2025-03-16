"Lewis Hamilton got his first dose of Ferrari strategy": Fans react after another strategic disaster for the Italian team

F1 fans were left reeling after Ferrari made a strategic blunder during the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, leaving Lewis Hamilton out of podium contention. The drivers were battling tricky conditions throughout the 58-lap race as they saw multiple crashes and several safety car interruptions.

After almost half the race, which was largely a procession with drivers struggling to overtake in the wet conditions, the race came alive following a late shower. Lewis Hamilton, who opted to stay out on hard tires on a wet track, momentarily found himself in P2 behind his arch-rival Max Verstappen.

Then, Hamilton and his teammate Charles Leclerc were later called on to the pits to change tires to intermediate in a bid to tackle the rainy conditions. However, the late pitstops left Hamilton on the fringes of points and he was later overtaken by his teammate Leclerc as well.

F1 fans on social media reacted to Ferrari's disastrous strategy for Hamilton, with one fan saying:

"Lewis got his first dose of Ferrari strategy,"

"Lewis Hamilton fans now seeing what it’s really like to join Ferrari."

"Ferrari do you have a strategy even,"

"Welcome to Ferrari Lewis Hamilton," said a fan.

"Already calling Toto," mentioned another.

"A memorable first race," claimed another sarcastically.

Lewis Hamilton reiterates his struggles with the SF-25

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he is still learning about the SF-25 after he qualified P8 for the main race on Saturday.

Speaking with F1.com, the seven-time F1 world champion claimed that the mechanism of the car was not "natural" for him and said:

“It doesn’t feel natural, it’s been challenging,” he said after Qualifying. “Just the normal set-up changes you make, it’s difficult to say too much but there are all new tools that I’m still trying to get my head around and understand exactly where it impact the car.

“I feel good that I got pretty much everything from the car in the end. I think there’s probably still a couple of tenths left. I definitely didn’t expect us to be as far off as we were but to be that close to Charles in the end in my first Qualifying session in this car… I really am still learning this car."

The 40-year-old ultimately finished the race in P10; he was overtaken by McLaren driver Oscar Piastri on the final lap of the race.

