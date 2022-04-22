"He knows he will still challenge for the World Championship" - Former driver puts Lewis Hamilton ahead of F1 legends despite his tough start to 2022 season

Lewis Hamilton is better than all the other F1 legends who have come before him, according to former driver Derek Warwick.

Warwick feels the 37-year-old is undoubtedly ahead of the likes of Michael Schumacher, Juan Manuel Fangio, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, and other greats of the sport.

During an interview with Express Sport, the four-time podium finisher said:

“He [Lewis Hamilton] is a great champion. I don’t think you’re going to get many arguments that would say he’s not the greatest champion of all time. And I’m putting him up against Senna and Prost, Fangio and Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart, all those guys."

Warwick also believes Hamilton could once again be champion once Mercedes address their issues and make the car competitive. He went on to add, saying:

“It seems the concept of the Mercedes exaggerates the porpoising but the one thing you have to say with Toto Wolff, Ron Meadows and people like that, they will turn the corner. That car will be competitive, it will be winning and Lewis will be winning in it, as will George Russell. He’s fighting, he knows the odd point here and there, if the car becomes competitive, he knows he will still challenge for the World Championship.”

The Briton is the most decorated driver in the history of the sport with the most wins, most podiums, most pole positions, and is tied for most titles with Schumacher. Lewis Hamilton was a lap away from what would have been his eighth world championship before losing out to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi last year.

Mercedes not planning upgrades for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell ahead of 2022 F1 Imola GP

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed that neither Lewis Hamilton nor George Russell will have any new upgrades on their car for the forthcoming 2022 F1 Imola GP.

The Silver Arrows do not want to confuse their drivers with new parts on a weekend that will have limited practice time on track, owing to the inclusion of the sprint race.

Speaking in an interview carried by motorsport.com in Italy, the 50-year-old said:

“I think the team is still understanding the car, understanding how the tires work. Nothing we’ve done this weekend has unlocked the aero potential or reduced the porpoising. We’re still at the same point we were before. That’s why it doesn’t make sense to bring updates, because it would confuse us even more. maybe it’s the fact that the more downforce you have, the worse the porpoising is. So, we’re still learning.”

Championship leader Ferrari has also opted against bringing any major updates to its cars for the same reason. Instead, we could see changes in time for the inaugural Miami GP in May.

