Ferrari won't bring new updates at Imola due to sprint qualifying, will focus on existing issues instead

Ferrari have opted against bringing a planned upgrade to the F1-75 at the upcoming Imola GP since it is a sprint weekend, according to team principal Mattia Binotto.

For the uninitiated, F1 introduced sprint races at three GP weekends in 2021. Teams took part in qualifying on Friday to determine the grid order for a 100km race that would, in turn, set the grid for the feature race on Sunday.

Teams can only get one hour of practice on Friday before the qualifying session for the sprint race at Imola. Ferrari feel it isn't prudent to gamble on a new part with limited testing time.

During an interview with autosport.com, Binotto was asked about possible updates to Ferrari's already rapid 2022 challenger. The Italian said:

"I think it will be a difficult weekend in respect of bringing updates and trying to evaluate them in the Friday practice, because you need obviously to focus yourself on the quali of the afternoon."

He added:

"If we will look at ourselves, there will not be much in Imola because again, we believe it will not be the right place. But we will try to mitigate the issues we have got still so far. I'm thinking of the porpoising and the bouncing that has affected our performance over the weekend. So we again try to work on that specific point."

"But, for the upgrades and more, let me say significant ones, it will be for later on in the season."

The move makes sense, considering the strict cost cap that all teams must adhere to as part of F1's new regulations to create a more level playing field.

The Scuderia have had little trouble matching Red Bull for pace and have been considerably more reliable over the course of the first three races.

"It was not possible without the car and this weekend" - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after Australian GP win

Ferrari's decision to withhold significant updates back from the F1-75 should not bother championship leader Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque driver has three podiums (two wins) so far in 2022. He was in awe of his car after dominating the 2022 F1 Australian GP.

Speaking in his post-race interview with former F1 driver Mark Webber, Leclerc raved about his Ferrari, saying:

“In Formula 1, it’s the first one [race] where we controlled a little bit the gap, and honestly, what a car today!"

"I mean, of course, I did a good job all weekend but it was not possible without the car and this weekend, especially in the race pace we were extremely strong. Tires felt great from the first lap to the last lap. We were managing the tires extremely well and I am just so happy.”

With Red Bull struggling to resolve their reliability issues and Mercedes lacking pace and grip, Ferrari could extend their lead at the top when F1 action returns to Imola.

