Ferrari to prioritize Charles Leclerc "as quickly as possible", says former F1 driver

Charles Leclerc will be given top priority by Ferrari 'as quickly as possible', according to former German F1 driver Timo Glock.

Glock has 91 F1 GP starts to his name and three podiums throughout his career. The German was most famous for being the last driver Lewis Hamilton overtook at Interlagos to claim his maiden world title.

Now an analyst for Sky Germany, Glock believes Ferrari will put all their eggs in Leclerc's basket after the latter's brilliant start to the 2022 campaign. After the recently concluded Australian GP, he said:

“[Charles] Leclerc is on an absolute high at the moment. Within the team, the leader is already relatively clear at an early stage. I’m sure Ferrari will prioritise Charles as quickly as possible in certain situations. Not yet to such an extreme, of course. But Leclerc is the World Championship leader and Carlos Sainz is already a certain distance behind him.”

Glock also touched on Carlos Sainz's tough luck throughout the race weekend in Melbourne. He went on to add, saying:

“Looking at Ferrari as a whole, it’s surprising that so many mistakes occur with Sainz but not with Leclerc. You could clearly see Sainz was annoyed because of the situation. It already started in qualifying when he crossed the line two seconds too late and so his lap didn’t count because of a red flag. But there were also many small mistakes that should not have happened to Ferrari. These happened to Sainz’s car, of all things. The Spaniard must have a lot of question marks in his head after the race weekend.”

"We probably have chances for the championship" - Charles Leclerc expecting to mount title challenge with Ferrari in 2022

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc cut an optimistic figure after winning the 2022 F1 Australian GP, admitting a world championship charge could be on the cards.

Speaking to former F1 driver Mark Webber in parc fermé after the race, the Monegasque said:

“Obviously we are only at the third race so it’s difficult to think about the championship, but to be honest, we’ve got a very strong car. A very reliable car too and for now, we’ve always been there. So, I hope it continues like this and if it does, we probably have chances for the championship, which obviously makes me smile after the last two years that have been difficult for the team and obviously for myself. So, it’s great to be back in this position.”

After three consecutive podiums in the first three races of the season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari will hope for a heroic homecoming when they return to Imola for the Emilia Romagna GP.

