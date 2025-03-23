Lewis Hamilton highlights his “number one priority” despite ‘life documentary’ project

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton discussed his ongoing agenda, which includes a documentary about his life, as well as a seperate film that he is currently writing. The driver has maintained that the top item on his agenda was to become the world champion once again. Hamilton has already achieved the F1 drivers' title seven times, but with this being his first year with a new team and a different car, the Brit's motivation has been renewed.

Ad

In the video, the Ferrari driver talks about the creative projects he is currently working on:

"In terms of other projects that I have going, I have my life documentary that I'm working on, which is a long one. I have a movie that I'm trying to write, a script that I'm trying to write… which is gonna take me forever because I've never written a story before. So that's something I'm enjoying doing." [0:01]

Ad

Trending

Hamilton has stated that his main goal for this year is to win the title, which he is attempting to do with everything he has.

“And I’m fighting for my life to win another world championship. That’s number one priority.” [0:22]

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Lewis Hamilton's quest to achieve an eighth world title, he has so far achieved only nine points from the last two weekends of the calendar. At the season-opening race that took place in Australia, Hamilton qualified eighth on the starting grid but finished the Grand Prix in tenth, which gave him a single point.

This weekend in Shanghai, the 40-year-old saw success in the form of a sprint pole, which converted into a sprint victory, where he scored eight points. For the race itself, Hamilton began in fifth and while he did cross the chequered flag to take sixth place, his results were disqualified after a post-race technical check revealed excessive skid wear.

Ad

Ferrari's statement regarding Lewis Hamilton's disqualification from Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton on track during the Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 - Source: Getty

After it was announced that Lewis Hamilton's race results would be disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix, Ferrari quickly put out a statement addressing the FIA's concerns.

Ad

According to the report by the stewards, Hamilton was disqualified for excessive skid wear which they found by measuring the plank assembly and found it to be 0.5mm short of the required thickness.

"The plank assembly of car #44 was measured and found to be 8.6mm [LHS], 8.6mm [car centerline] and 8.5mm [RHS]. This is below the minimum thickness of 9mm specified under Article 3.5.9 of the technical regulations," the statement said.

Ad

Ferrari responded to the disqualification by clarifying that it was a honest error and it was not done to be beneficial during the race.

"With regard to Lewis’ skid wear, we misjudged the consumption by a small margin. There was no intention to gain any advantage. We will learn from what happened today and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again," the statement read. [via The Race]

Hamilton's teammate, Charles Leclerc was also disqualified for his car being underweight, which was also found in the post-race inspection. The disqualification has become a hurdle in Lewis Hamilton's attempt to win this year's championship title as he currently holds ninth place in the drivers' standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback