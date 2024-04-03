Lewis Hamilton hilariously opens up on his dislike for onions

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton claimed that he holds a major dislike for onions and chives.

The Mercedes driver is one of the most fearless drivers on the grid and is known for making daring moves. Not just on the track, the Brit is a daredevil off the track as well, often indulging in adventurous activities like sky diving and bungee jumping.

In a video uploaded by GQ Sports, Hamilton replied to various questions posed by his fans online. While responding to a remark about his supposed fear of onions, Hamilton pointed out that he did not fear onions but wasn't the biggest fan of them.

"I'm not afraid of onions, I just hate onions. Particularly raw onions. I don't mind if it's cooked in a soup or something like that. Onions and chives just remind me of BO, when you are around someone who has the worst BO and you wanna get away from them,"

Lewis Hamilton chimes in on 'manifesting' his move to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton stated that he believes a lot in manifesting his success such as working with winning world championships and 'working with Tommy Hilfiger'.

In his interview with GQ, the seven-time world champion said:

“Honestly. I’ve manifested everything I’ve ever wanted to do. I do it every year. Working with Tommy. Winning a world championship. Breaking records. And so I’ve had some other plans for the future.”

He replied in the affirmative when asked about 'manifesting' his move to Ferrari, adding:

"Yes. I think perhaps more unconscious manifesting from the early period of my life. But it’s always been up there for me. For now, though, I’m gonna lift Mercedes as high as I can this year.”

Lewis Hamilton also said that while he felt well prepared, it was important to acknowledge the unpredictability of the future and focus on the present.

"Training harder than I’ve ever trained. I feel the most physically prepared I’ve ever been. So I’m excited about the present, knowing that nothing is promised beyond that."

It has not been the best start of the year for the Brit as he has only scored eight points after three completed races.

He has been out-qualified and outraced by his Mercedes teammate George Russell in the three races, who is currently ten points ahead of him in the driver's championship.

Despite an underwhelming start to the season, Hamilton will be hoping that the performance of the W15 improves in the upcoming races and he can turn his season around before the first round of upgrades.