"It's affecting all the countries around the world"- Lewis Hamilton hits back at former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone over his remarks supporting Vladimir Putin

Lewis Hamilton has hit back at former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone after the latter unabashedly offered support to Russian president Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking in an interview with ITV during a morning show earlier this week, the 91-year-old claimed he would 'take a bullet' for Putin, whom he sees as a 'first-class person'. Ecclestone also challenged Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's credibility as a politician, citing his past as a comedian.

Lewis Hamilton called out Ecclestone for his remarks while also raising questions about the channels that give individuals with such views the audience and platform. Speaking at a press conference in the lead-up to the 2022 F1 British GP, the seven-time world champion said:

“I think enough is enough, and that’s why we have to really push for action. But I mean, this is the question I put to you guys: why? Why give the… I mean, I think this was, what was it… Good Morning… BBC…? [Correction: ITV’s Good Morning Britain]. I mean, there needs to be some accountability. You know what you’re going to get with that and I don’t know what their goal is, if they were seeking to create divide, here in the UK, we don’t need any more of it. To hear from someone that ultimately believes in the war, the displacement of millions of people, in the killing of thousands of people, the person that’s doing that, they support them? I mean, that’s beyond me. And I can’t believe that’s what I heard today. And ultimately, it’s disappointing.”

Hamilton went on to add, saying:

“It’s affecting not only all those people out there, but it’s affecting all the countries around the world, and it’s affecting people here in the UK. And it’s going to continue to affect us for… this is going to put us back decades, I think. But we have yet to see the real brunt of the pain that it’s going to cause the world. So why? We don’t need to be supporting that anymore. We’ve got to be looking to the future. We need more positivity in the world and there are plenty of people out there that are positive and if you’ve got nothing positive to contribute to where we want to be going and who we want to be, don’t give them the space.”

"These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport" - Lewis Hamilton's response to Nelson Piquet's use of racial epithets against him

Lewis Hamilton has openly called for action against discrimination in F1 after footage emerged of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet using a racial slur against the Briton.

Taking to social media to share his thoughts after the incident from November 2021 was highlighted, the Mercedes driver wrote:

“It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action.”

Nelson Piquet issued an apology to Lewis Hamilton whilst maintaining he did not mean to offend anyone with his words. The Brazilian has also reportedly had his access to the F1 paddock revoked in light of recent events.

