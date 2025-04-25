Lewis Hamilton holds Ayrton Senna’s collectible card at sponsor event in London

At a recent store opening in London, Lewis Hamilton was handed a collectible card featuring one of his F1 idols, Ayrton Senna. The British driver had a heartwarming reaction on getting hold of the card, which was created by the sports collectible company, Fanatics. It was their flagship store that opened earlier this week, with the F1 driver showing up as the guest-of-honour and getting to cut the ribbon marking the official launch of the establishment.

A fan shared an image of the Ferrari driver on X at the Fanatics store and beaming with joy at having an opportunity to hold the collectible item.

Lewis Hamilton has always been a big fan of the three-time F1 world champion, and even got a chance last November to drive the 1990 McLaren MP4/5B of his racing idol at the Interlagos circuit in São Paulo ahead of the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix. Speaking after the experience, Hamilton described how meaningful it was as he said (via F1):

“It’s very, very emotional, naturally,” said Hamilton. “I was just revisiting my childhood as I was watching [Ayrton] race here as a kid. Hearing that sound and… watching him drive here, winning that race, I just couldn’t believe that I just had that chance to do that, and it was really the greatest honour of my career."

In 2015, when he secured his third of what would be seven championship titles, Hamilton spoke about the honour of having the same number of championships as Senna. He said (via Senna):

"This [third] one still feels just as special, if not more special. I think this has to have topped last year for me, being as it’s equaling Ayrton.

"My goal was always to win three titles, like Ayrton. Now I’m like…I don’t know where it’s going next. There is no one else I look to, that I want to equal or emulate now."

At the age of 34, which is the same age Ayrton Senna was at the time of his untimely passing, Lewis Hamilton had secured six world Drivers' championship wins, along with 84 Grand Prix victories, as compared to the three titles and 41 wins of his racing idol.

Ferrari share new images from Jeddah featuring Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

In a social media post from earlier today, the Ferrari team shared unseen images from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, featuring Lewis Hamilton and his teammate Charles Leclerc. The images show the drivers before race day, as well as after, showing off the success of Leclerc's first podium of the season, as well as Hamilton spending time with the team in the garage.

"Unseen shots from Jeddah 📸🏆, " the team captioned the post.

The Monegasque driver crossed the line at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this past weekend to score a third-place finish, while Lewis Hamilton secured P7.

