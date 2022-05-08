"I don’t think we are necessarily moving forwards at the rate we would like to" - Lewis Hamilton hopeful that eventually Mercedes 'will get there' at the top

Lewis Hamilton is hopeful that Mercedes will eventually make it back to the top in 2022. The Briton had a reasonably successful qualifying session at the 2022 F1 Miami GP and will start in P6 on Sunday.

Mercedes has suffered from the infamous porpoising issue since Bahrain's season opener and is yet to find a permanent fix for the issue. Despite that, George Russell managed to post the fastest time in Friday's FP2, giving fans hope for the qualifying session on Saturday. Hamilton's car was much more balanced come Saturday, putting him in P6 on the grid for Sunday's race, while Russell was eliminated in Q2.

Lewis Hamilton is hopeful that his team will find its way back to the top of the table. He was, however, cautious in his hopes, saying that, while progress is being made, it is not happening soon enough for the German outfit. He told the press:

“It was a much, much better qualifying session than I’ve had for the last three races, so I’m grateful for that to be honest and I’ll take it. We’ll keep on chipping away, keep working at it. So much amazing work is going on in the background and everyone is working so hard. Unfortunately I don’t think we are necessarily moving forwards at the rate we would like to. That gap is similar to the beginning of the year, I think. We have just got to keep our heads down, keep working, keep focused and keep trundling.”

Lewis Hamilton was hopeful of Mercedes' performance in Miami

Lewis Hamilton was positive Mercedes would improve in form ahead of the latest race weekend. It seems like the seven-time world champion was right in his anticipation given his decent qualifying form for the first time in 2022.

The team brought in new front and rear wings in hopes of solving the problems that have plagued it since the start of the season. Speaking to the press ahead of the weekend, the Briton expressed his pride for his team and the collective effort in the background to improve the car and said:

“You can expect that we’ll be giving it our all and trying our best. There’s been a huge amount of work going on in the background, everyone working as hard as they can. You can see we’ve got a new rear wing for example. So I am just grateful for everyone continuing to keep their heads down and the amazing hard work that everyone’s putting in.”

While the new upgrades might have helped the team on its journey to the top, only time will tell if it has solved the porpoising problem on a full fuel load. Catch the action live as Lewis Hamilton tries to establish himself as the best of the best in 2022.

