Lewis Hamilton hopeful of a “step forward” with Ferrari in 2025

Making his debut with the Ferrari team this year, Lewis Hamilton has scored a single victory at the sprint race during the Chinese Grand Prix weekend. Apart from that, he's been able to get the SF-25, the Italian team's 2025 car, across the finish line to take home low-points finishes. Recently the Briton spoke about the outfit and his confidence in the car. He also touched upon having the capacity to improve further which would put them in strong contention for the constructors' championship title against the top teams of Red Bull, McLaren, and Mercedes.
The Ferrari driver addressed the addition of a new floor to the car ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend, which should be beneficial to them in better understanding the car and moving forward.
“We’re confident that as we continue to better understand this car, and with this new upgrade, we can take a step forward,” he mentioned.
Currently, the Prancing Horses team sits in fourth place in the team standings, after they suffered a double disqualification at the end of the Chinese Grand Prix weekend when Hamilton and his teammate, Charles Leclerc, had their results deleted after separate issues with the car.
But, the British driver is sure that even the slightest improvement will be able to put them in the fight against the top-three teams.
“We don’t need much to be fighting at the front. With four teams more or less on the same level, every small gain counts. As always, we’ll work as one team, pulling together all the data and pushing in the right direction. I can’t wait to get in the car,” he added. [via Ferrari]
At the season opener in Australia, which was Lewis Hamilton's first race for the Italian team, he crossed the finish line in 10th place. Last weekend in Japan, he finished the Grand Prix in seventh, which, along with the sprint victory, has given him a total of 15 points in his pursuit of achieving his eighth championship title.
Lewis Hamilton discusses his "lonely" Japanese GP
Speaking after his P7 finish at the Sakura Circuit, Lewis Hamilton discussed how he wasn't close to anyone on track during the race. After starting on hard tires, the British driver confessed that it was difficult to keep up with the rest of the grid, who were on medium tires.
“It was a pretty lonely race, I didn’t have anyone really around me,” Hamilton said. “I had a fairly decent start considering I was on the hard tyres, [I did] quite a bit of warm-up on that tyre the first few laps and [it was] really hard to keep up with everyone else on the mediums."
This came back to the pace of the car, which Hamilton explained wasn't enough to keep up with the Mercedes drivers, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, who both finished ahead of him.
“I went as long as I could but generally didn’t have the pace of Mercedes, for example, or the guys that were ahead of me, so it was pretty straightforward.” [via F1]
Lewis Hamilton will be back in the car this weekend for the Bahrain Grand Prix, which will take place from 11th to 13th April.