Lewis Hamilton hopeful of a “step forward” with Ferrari in 2025

Making his debut with the Ferrari team this year, Lewis Hamilton has scored a single victory at the sprint race during the Chinese Grand Prix weekend. Apart from that, he's been able to get the SF-25, the Italian team's 2025 car, across the finish line to take home low-points finishes. Recently the Briton spoke about the outfit and his confidence in the car. He also touched upon having the capacity to improve further which would put them in strong contention for the constructors' championship title against the top teams of Red Bull, McLaren, and Mercedes.

Ad

The Ferrari driver addressed the addition of a new floor to the car ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend, which should be beneficial to them in better understanding the car and moving forward.

“We’re confident that as we continue to better understand this car, and with this new upgrade, we can take a step forward,” he mentioned.

Currently, the Prancing Horses team sits in fourth place in the team standings, after they suffered a double disqualification at the end of the Chinese Grand Prix weekend when Hamilton and his teammate, Charles Leclerc, had their results deleted after separate issues with the car.

Ad

Trending

But, the British driver is sure that even the slightest improvement will be able to put them in the fight against the top-three teams.

“We don’t need much to be fighting at the front. With four teams more or less on the same level, every small gain counts. As always, we’ll work as one team, pulling together all the data and pushing in the right direction. I can’t wait to get in the car,” he added. [via Ferrari]

Ad

At the season opener in Australia, which was Lewis Hamilton's first race for the Italian team, he crossed the finish line in 10th place. Last weekend in Japan, he finished the Grand Prix in seventh, which, along with the sprint victory, has given him a total of 15 points in his pursuit of achieving his eighth championship title.

Lewis Hamilton discusses his "lonely" Japanese GP

Lewis Hamilton competes during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Circuit on April 6, 2025, - Source: Getty

Speaking after his P7 finish at the Sakura Circuit, Lewis Hamilton discussed how he wasn't close to anyone on track during the race. After starting on hard tires, the British driver confessed that it was difficult to keep up with the rest of the grid, who were on medium tires.

Ad

“It was a pretty lonely race, I didn’t have anyone really around me,” Hamilton said. “I had a fairly decent start considering I was on the hard tyres, [I did] quite a bit of warm-up on that tyre the first few laps and [it was] really hard to keep up with everyone else on the mediums."

Ad

This came back to the pace of the car, which Hamilton explained wasn't enough to keep up with the Mercedes drivers, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, who both finished ahead of him.

“I went as long as I could but generally didn’t have the pace of Mercedes, for example, or the guys that were ahead of me, so it was pretty straightforward.” [via F1]

Lewis Hamilton will be back in the car this weekend for the Bahrain Grand Prix, which will take place from 11th to 13th April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More